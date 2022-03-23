Meridian City Council members are working to appoint representatives to a new advisory board to assist the city's Animal Control officers.
The advisory board will be made up of appointees from each council member, and will work to assist Animal Control officers in finding vendors, suggesting improvements and building community involvement.
Councilman George Thomas said the board would not have authority to act on its own, but input and assistance from animal-loving citizens would go a long way in helping Animal Control reach its goals.
“If we could get five or six people to just help you, make suggestions, maybe find some place to donate,” he said. “There are a lot of animal lovers out there who will do that.”
In a work session Tuesday, the council talked with Animal Control and Meridian Police Department about ways the department could improve its services.
Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said problems in the Animal Control department come down to staffing.
“The problem with Animal Control is just like with every other department. It comes to manpower,” she said. “We’re losing people, and we’re trying to get people.”
Currently, Animal Control has two employees who alternate being on-call after hours. An effort to add another employee is working through the civil service process, and a fourth employee is being considered for next budget year.
In the meantime, Young said she would work on getting a cell phone for on-call officers to help residents reach Animal Control when needed. Currently, when an on-call officer has to leave, the office is closed, and no one is available to respond to calls.
Thomas said getting a cell phone would be an easy way to improve communication.
“We’re going to get a cell phone,” he said. “Whoever is on call will take the cell phone, and we’re going to post the number on the door and website.”
Animal Control officers are also working on finding a new vendor for cages. Money for new cages was previously included in the department’s budget, but a miscommunication caused the cages to never be ordered. The vendor previously selected for the order is no longer in the cage-building business.
Councilman Dwayne Davis said officers could also look into purchasing kennels from local farm supply or co-op stores as a temporary solution while cages are being ordered.
Looking to the future, Animal Control officers said they would like to contract with veterinarians or humane societies to provide spay and neuter services to the shelter. Animals at the shelter currently are not spayed or neutered and do not receive vaccinations.
Spay and neuter services could also be used on the city’s feral cats prior to them being released.
Although Animal Control has some problems, Thomas said all of them are fixable. With input from the council and new advisory board, he said he wanted the department to become the gold standard for animal care in the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.