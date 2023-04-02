Council digs deeper on paving bond

The Meridian City Council on Tuesday dug deeper into a potential bond issue to fund paving projects on city streets.
Mayor Jimmie Smith and his administration are proposing a $7.6 million plan to repave more than 20 miles of road throughout the city. Smith has previously told the council the paving bond will not result in a need to increases taxes.
Ed Skipper, former Chief Financial Officer for the city whose appointment as Chief Administrative Officer was rejected by the council in 2021, told the council that debt service on the bond will be paid for out of the city’s allotment of internet use tax funds.
The internet use tax was created by the state Legislature in 2018 as a tax on out-of-state online transactions. The portion of the funds sent to municipalities was set to phase in over four years with 2023 being the first year for local governments to receive their full allocation.
The City of Meridian is expecting to receive roughly $3 million in internet use tax this year. About $1.2 million has already been set aside to pay two $6 million paving bonds passed in 2020 and 2021, leaving about $1.8 million unallocated.
Skipper said the debt service on a $7.6 million bond will use up about two thirds of the remaining use tax funds.
“You’d still have some capacity left,” he said. “Roughly a third.”
Councilman George Thomas said an estimate from Meridian’s Public Works Department put the lifespan of the paving at about 10 years. The council will need to make sure the bond is paid off within the same time frame, he said.
The council also heard from Richmond Alexander from Engineering Plus about asphalt thickness and how that can impact the life of a road. Council members had expressed concerns about the thickness of asphalt after hearing claims thinner layers cause roads to deteriorate more quickly.
Roads have a sub-base layer, a base layer of asphalt and a surface layer asphalt, Alexander said, and how thick each layer needs to be depends on a multitude of variables including the materials used and intended traffic. A route seeing hundreds of heavy 18-wheelers every day will wear out a lot faster than a small residential road that sees a weekly garbage truck and occasional delivery van, he said.
A parking lot, for example, may need only four inches of asphalt between its base and surface layers, while a heavy truck route may need more than 12 inches.
Asphalt overlay, which is what the city is planning, Alexander said, involves milling, or grinding up the top 1.5 inches to 2 inches of asphalt and putting down fresh asphalt in its place. Depending on the road, the milling step can sometimes be skipped.
Overlaying is a good way to maintain roads, Alexander said, and often the most cost effective approach.
Recurring issues like potholes that always come back can indicate issues with the sub-base layer, Alexander said. In those situations, he said digging up the problem spot and repairing it is normally the best route.
The most intensive solution is rebuilding a road completely. A road can get to the point where it needs to be taken out and rebuilt from scratch, but that is not a common occurrence, Alexander said. Unless something is seriously wrong with the road, he said, maintenance and spot fixes are usually the best way to go.
The paving bond comes on the heels of another bond-funded project within the city. The City Council voted in its March 21 meeting to begin the process of issuing $5 million in bonds to fund upgrades and repairs to city parks.
The council is expected to learn what interest rate and payment terms it can expect on the parks bond sometime in April.
