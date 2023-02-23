The Meridian City Council on Tuesday voted to condemn a structure in the historic African American district in downtown following a public hearing.
In a 4-1 vote, the council condemned the 25th Street event venue “The Ruins” out of concern the building might collapse. City code enforcement officers presented the council with photographs showing long cracks in the building and separation between bricks in the structure’s walls.
Based on the condition of the building, code enforcement’s recommendation was to condemn the building.
The Ruins owner James Copeland said he purchased the property in 2016 from the State of Mississippi, which had taken the property over due to unpaid taxes.
In working to launch his business, Copeland said he followed all of the steps required by the city, obtained the necessary permits and scheduled the necessary inspections. If the building was not up to code, he said the city should have alerted him long before The Ruins ever opened.
While Copeland was able to supply the city with an occupancy permit, there are some questions about the documents legitimacy. The city can find no record it issued the permit and the code enforcement officer whose signature is on the document claims he never signed it.
The Ruins has been closed since September 2021 when the city closed a section of 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets out of concern an adjoining property, the historic E.F. Young Hotel would collapse into the street.
The Young Hotel owners are working to move forward with demolition of their building, and Copeland said he is waiting for the hotel to come down before seeking the advice of structural engineers on how to secure his building.
It is not clear if The Ruins is structurally sound enough to stand on its own when the hotel is demolished. The city, however, has said the building will not be allowed to reopen until it is brought up to code.
It was also not clear if The Ruins had previously been condemned prior to Copeland purchasing the property. Community Development Director Craig Hitt said his office was able to find a list of tasks to be done to the property “due to the condemned status of the structure,” but had not been able to find a record of a council action to condemn the property.
Councilman Dwayne Davis said the problem stretched back before the current administration took over, and the council has been working to understand what happened and why. Regardless of what has happened previously, he said the council has a responsibility to keep citizens safe.
“We have to go through what the law states,” he said.
City Attorney Will Simmons said the council couldn’t take action on what had happened in the past. The issue in front of them was whether or not The Ruins, as it stands today, should be condemned.
Copeland said he understood the council had to take action and suggested he would be willing to walk away from the property if he could be compensated for his lost investment. Between the lost revenue from being closed for more than a year, utility payments and the initial cost of opening the business, he said he had lost a significant amount of money.
“Remove me from the equation,” he said.
With The Ruins condemned, Councilman George Thomas said he would like to move forward with the condemnation process for the Young Hotel as well. The council has previously removed setting a condemnation hearing for the hotel from its agenda twice as the hotel owners have promised to move forward with demolition.
Thomas said the agreement to demolish the building was made months ago, and it was time for the city to move forward with making the area safe and reopening the street.
