Council, city spar over purse strings

The Meridian City Council and city administration on Tuesday showed differences of opinion how best to manage the taxpayers’ dollars. Council members said they are working to provide much needed checks and balances to the city’s spending while department heads and the mayor said the council’s efforts are impeding city leaders’ ability to do their jobs.
The debate stems from action by the council in February to seize some funding from unfilled positions and move it into the legislative budget for safe keeping. The council voted to take funding from vacant positions from the beginning of the budget year on Oct. 1, 2022, to Feb. 8 as that money will not be used even if the positions are filled.
As it works to set the annual budget, the City Council allocates funds for every position within the city, both filled and unfilled, equal to a full year’s salary. With the city roughly six months into the 2023 fiscal year, any vacant positions that are filled will use a maximum of half its allotted funds.
Councilman Joe Norwood Jr. said the council’s action was to take the other half of the funds from unfilled positions, the half that can’t be spent, and put it in the legislative fund for safekeeping.
“You can’t go back and hire from Oct. 1 to Feb. 8,” Councilman Joe Norwood Jr. said.
Ed Skipper, a former chief financial officer for the City of Meridian who has been assisting the mayor and city administration, said the council’s action had unintended consequences. Unfilled billets, he said, serve multiple purposes.
Allocating a full year’s salary for each position ensures the city doesn’t overspend, and the money is a quick source of funds department heads can draw from to cover unexpected purchases or overtime pay, Skipper said. Although the city does allocate some funds for overtime pay, he said it generally isn’t enough.
Mayor Jimmie Smith said he wants the council to understand the impact its decision has on the city. He said he doesn’t think the council intends to slow down the city’s work, but that is the affect its action is having.
“You all are hindering that process,” he said. “I don’t think you’re trying to do it, but that’s what you’re doing.”
Fire Chief Jason Collier said his budget is down by about $138,000, which is enough to pay about 10 firefighters. Currently, he said, Meridian Fire Department has 17 vacancies. Without action from the City Council returning some of those funds, he said he will be unable to fully staff the fire department.
Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said the council’s action is also causing issues for Meridian Police Department with overtime and the raises for officers that the council passed last year.
Councilman George Thomas said all city departments should have the funding needed to fill all positions. The council’s action, he said, did not take funds that are needed to pay salaries through the end of the fiscal year. The money to hire and pay people should still be there.
“You have the money in your budget to hire anyone you need,” he said.
Councilman Dwayne Davis said it is difficult for the council to see the whole picture and get an accurate understanding of what department heads need without accurate information. Communication between the council and the city administration has been strained at times, and documentation, current balances and other information has been difficult for the council to obtain.
Without the necessary records, Davis said the council has had to make the best decisions it can with the information available.
“We don’t tell you what to do. We just ask questions,” he said. “But when we don’t have our questions answered, we act accordingly for Meridian’s taxpayers.”
Davis said he is also confused as to why this issue has come up now and not in February when the council first voted to move the funds.
Differences of opinion aside, Norwood said he believed both the council and city administration want what is best for Meridian. The goal of the council, he said, is to be a check and balance on the city, not fetters, and council members are ready to work with the city’s departments to do what’s best for taxpayers of Meridian.
