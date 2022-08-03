Council cancels concrete planter

The Meridian City Council on Tuesday voted to remove a proposed concrete planter from the Sela Ward Parkway revitalization project after hearing concerns from business owners the planter would harm their businesses.
Councilman Joseph Norwood, who proposed the planter removal, said the action would only remove the planter located in front of the Sewing & Vacuum Center near E Street.
The council had previously heard from nearby business owners that the proposed planter would limit customers’ access to their businesses. The owners also expressed concern that the planter would make it difficult for semi-truck drivers to bring the businesses their supplies.
Gabe Faggard, who is serving as project manager for the Sela Ward Parkway revitalization, said removing the planter likely would not add to the cost of the project.
“It’ll probably result in some slight savings,” he said.
Faggard said the project plans would be updated to extend the center turning lane through where the planter would have been placed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.