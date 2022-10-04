Council approves school board pick, rejects CAO

The Meridian City Council on Tuesday approved the mayor’s appointment to the Meridian Public School Board and rejected a candidate to take over as the city's Chief Administrative Officer.
Local businesswoman, former city council member and former mayoral candidate Kim Houston was unanimously approved to a term on the school board after sharing her vision with the city council.
“My goal would be to be a voice for the students, the parents and also this community to make sure that they are informed about the things that are happening within our school district,” Houston said.
Houston said her daughter, who graduated last year, and her son, who is currently a junior, are products of Meridian schools. As her children grew through elementary, middle and high school, she said she had served on various boards and committees throughout the district’s schools.
“I’m no stranger to the district,” she said. “I’ve served on various committees and things of that nature since my kids have been involved in the public school district.”
The Meridian Public School District showed large gains on recent report cards from the Mississippi Department of Education, Houston said, and keeping that progress going would be one of her primary goals.
“We want to keep that momentum going,” she said. “And the only way to make that happen is not just for me as a board member but for this entire community to take an active interest in the welfare of our kids.”
Houston will succeed Shelia Austin, whose term on the school board is ending.
Chief Administrative Officer
While the council welcomed Mayor Jimmie Smith’s appointee to the school board, the same did not hold true for his pick for Chief Administrative Officer.
City of Meridian Human Resources Director Chrissie Walker has been managing the duties as acting CAO since the position was vacated by Tim Miller who retired June 30, and Smith asked the council to approve her taking on the position full time.
“I think she’s very capable and very knowledgable,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind she can do the job.”
Walker told the council she had learned a lot about city leadership as she worked her way up from executive secretary to heading the city’s human resources department.
While she has the knowledge and experience, Walker said she also knew when to seek advice from others.
“I come with a wealth of experience and knowledge,” she said. “Also I know that the people that I will be dealing with have experience that I have yet to experience in my tenure working at the City of Meridian.”
Councilman George Thomas said he appreciated Walker’s years of service to the city, but he did not think she was the right fit as CAO.
“I think you’re a good person, and I consider you a friend, but I’m not going to vote for you,” he said. “I told the mayor this, he knows this, we discussed this. I just don’t think this is the right job for you.”
Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey echoed Thomas’ comments that Walker has done exemplary work for the city, but she was not the right fit for the job.
Comparing the job description of a CAO’s duties with Walker’s resume, Lindsey said she did not see the background in business and leadership that could convince her to vote for Walker’s appointment.
“I just don’t see it,” she said.
Councilwoman Romande Walker, who argued in favor of Walker's appointment, said she had never seen a situation where someone’s resume lined up perfectly with a job description. There will always be some on-the-job training, she said.
“I’ve never seen a job where someone went in with everything,” she said.
Thomas and Lindsey voted against Walker’s appointment while Walker was joined by Councilman Joe Norwood Jr. in voting for Walker to get the job.
Councilman Dwayne Davis recused himself from the vote, explaining that he and Walker are distantly related.
Smith said the city attorney had advised that Davis could vote if he chose to, but Davis said he felt he needed to step aside to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.
