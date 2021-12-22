The Meridian City Council on Tuesday approved Mayor Jimmie Smith’s appointments to several boards and commissions throughout the city.
Smith said many of his picks were reappointments of residents already serving on the boards. When he asked, they agreed to serve another term.
The council unanimously approved the appointments of Rick Entrekin, Semmes Ford Josephine Virgil, Jennifer Peebles and Tommy K. Winston to the Election Commission; Greg Lane to the Meridian Housing Authority Board; and Neil Henry and Steve Mann to the Tourism Commission.
Winston’s appointment was the only new appointment, with the rest being reappointments of people already serving on the boards, Smith said.
“The rest of them are reappointments that I asked to serve again, and they agreed to serve again,” he said.
Smith said he was confident the residents he appointed would do a good job as they all shared a passion for serving their communities and doing the best they could for the citizens of Meridian.
“Everybody was wanting to serve, and I appreciate that,” he said.
In other business, the city council approved:
•Authorizing a state-local disaster assistance agreement with Mississippi Emergency Management to allow Meridian Public Safety Training Facility to accept reimbursements for funds spent during the COVID-19 pandemic;
•Authorized interlocal agreements for 2020 and 2021 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Program Grants with Lauderdale County;
•A $69.95 per month service agreement with East Mississippi Connect, LLC for fiber optic internet and phone service at Lakeview Golf Course; and
•Authorized the sale of surplus property to Time 2 Shine Carwash, LLC.
