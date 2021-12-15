Meridian city council members and the city administration worked to clear up misunderstandings and find common ground over raises for police department employees in a work session Wednesday.
The council previously voted 4-1 to take funding from 12.5 unfilled positions within the police department to fund raises for current and future officers. In response, city administration proposed giving certified police officers a $1,800 per year raise and giving civilians across all city departments a $1,200 raise.
However, several city council members spoke out Wednesday saying they did not feel like the proposed raises were enough.
Councilmen Dwayne Davis and Joseph Norwood proposed giving certified police officers a $3 per hour raise and civilian employees within the police department a $1 per hour raise.
The funds from the 12.5 unfilled positions, Davis said, would be more than enough and allow the council to move forward on planning raises for other city departments.
Chief Financial Officer Brandye Latimer said Wednesday’s meeting was the first time she had heard of the $3 and $1 raises and did not have an estimate of what it would cost. However, she said she did not think the funds from the 12.5 positions would be enough.
“This is the first time I’m learning about the $1 and $3,” she said.
Latimer said taking funds from 12.5 unfilled entry-level officer positions – which start at $31,800 per year – would free up about $481,000 to fund raises, she said.
A smaller raise of $2.51 per hour for certified officers and $1,200 per year, about 56 cents per hour, for civilians in the police department, was previously calculated to cost around $553,800.
“The money you have in your council order is not enough to do what you’re asking,” she said.
Using the salaries of untrained officers was part of the misunderstanding, Davis said. While untrained officers do start off at $31,800, after 12 weeks of academy, they become certified police officers, which are paid a starting salary of $35,490, he said.
The $481,000 calculated by Latimer also did not include money spent on fringe benefits, which amount to about $7,000 per year.
The council asked Latimer to calculate how much money would be freed up by eliminating the 12.5 positions using the $35,490 salary figure for a certified officer and cost of fringe benefits.
They also asked her to see how much it would cost to give certified officers a $3 raise and civilians in the police department a $1 raise. The raises would not apply to officers or civilians making more than $50,000 per year.
Norwood said right now his focus was on the police department, and addressing pay for officers. Once that was resolved, he said, the council and administration could work on a plan to give raises to other departments.
While the council and city administration disagree on the numbers, Chief Administrative Officer Tim Miller said he believed they were all in agreement that city employees deserved a raise.
“We want to pay our people as much as we possibly can,” he said.
Miller, however, cautioned the council about the potential long-term effects they needed to take into consideration. A big raise might be affordable this year, he said, but the council also needed to consider trends in tax revenue and the city’s overall income to make sure it was affordable moving forward.
“I think we’re heading down a path that is not financially sustainable,” he said.
Councilman George Thomas of Ward 1 also cautioned the council and pointed out the figures included in proposed raises did not include overtime. Police officers, along with the fire department, he said, have a history of significant amounts of overtime.
“We’re assuming there will never be anymore overtime in the numbers we have now,” he said.
Latimer said calculating the requested numbers would take several hours, but she would get the figures to council members as soon as possible.
The council is expected to continue discussing the raises on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.