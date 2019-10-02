A correctional officer was arrested after an investigation by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force.
Sheo Monique James, 28 of Meridian, was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies after an investigation from the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Ward Calhoun said. Calhoun said investigators found that James was bringing an illegal substance into the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.
James has been charged with prohibition, deadly weapon or contraband in jail and has been released. James was a correctional officer at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.
Calhoun said James could face jail time because the crime is a felony.
