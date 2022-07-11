Last week’s scalding temperatures in Meridian are expected to make way for slightly cooler weather as the week progresses.
Sophie Bignault, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Jackson said temperatures will cool slightly throughout the week.
“It’s still going to be hot, just not as hot,” she said.
The cooling weather will be accompanied by rain chances peaking midweek. Meridian can expect to see about 0.3 inches of rainfall on Wednesday, Bignault said, with a small amount of rain carrying over into Thursday.
“Friday might also have some brief showers,” she said.
Temperatures will continue to be in the upper 80s to 90s throughout the week with low temperatures falling to into the 70s at night.
Heat stress warnings are still possible, Bignault said, but the chance is limited. Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the forecast and take precautions to avoid heat related issues.
