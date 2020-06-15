Contracts have been awarded for several road projects in East Mississippi, The Mississippi Transportation Commission announced last week.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation will oversee the projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.
Among the contracts for the Southern Transportation District are:
A $2 million contract to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel, for a 7-mile overlay on State Route 145 from U.S. Highway 45 to State Route 513 through Quitman in Clarke County.
The project is funded by lottery proceeds.
Among the contracts for the Central Transportation District are:
A $466,590 contract to Key for a bridge preservation project consisting of four Interstate 20 bridges in Newton County.
A $715,969 contract to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, for a mill and overlay project on State Route 19 in Neshoba County.
The project is funded by lottery proceeds.
