Meridian public works crews made temporary repairs to a broken 20-inch water main off North Frontage Road Wednesday, restoring water to several thousand customers who lost service or water pressure, beginning Tuesday.
Health officials strongly recommended that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed until further notice.
Mayor Percy Bland said the city will hire a contractor to install valves on each side of the leak to allow crews to fix the problem while maintaining water pressure.
“We thank people for being patient while we were going through this,” Meridian Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said. “This is not an easy fix.”
The break impacted many Meridian residents and businesses, including Rush Foundation Hospital and Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Some restaurants that had recently been permitted to reopen following weeks of COVID-19 restrictions were unable to operate during the loss of service.
“Out of all the lines in the city you could have hit, that’s one of the ones we didn’t need to have hit,” Bland said.
Crews worked through Tuesday night and into Wednesday afternoon to fix the problem, after a contractor using a bulldozer struck the water main, city officials said.
Bland said it took a long time to pump water out of the way to get to the damage and estimated that more than 10 million gallons of water had been lost.
“It is the main water source to a lot of folks and then to deal with it, water also had to be cut off in other places to shut that pressure off,” Bland said. “It was unforeseen. It wasn’t something that we caused with the city.”
Lauderdale County closed the courthouse and county annex building because of the break.
Director Odie Barrett said the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency provided bottled water to hospitals and nursing homes impacted by the loss of water.
LEMA partnered with the Lauderdale County Fire Service to provide additional water to hospitals and had water tankers on standby for the Meridian Fire Department, Barrett said.
In a boil water alert issued Tuesday evening, the city said approximately 3,400 customers were affected from 20th Street south to the city limits and 38th Avenue west to the city limits.
In a statement Wednesday morning, John Anderson, president and CEO of Anderson Regional Health System, said all facilities and clinics in downtown Meridian had experienced a complete water outage.
The hospital began working in emergency operations mode to keep patients safe.
"Our incredible staff has once again risen to the occasion to overcome obstacles, ensuring patient care remains uninterrupted," Anderson said in the statement.
Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to a line break. When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water.
Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.
Citizens will be notified via public service announcement or can call 601-485-1975.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.