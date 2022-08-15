Construction underway on Zaxby's in Meridian

Construction is underway in the Meridian Crossroads shopping center as workers start on the future home of a Zaxby’s restaurant.
East Mississippi Business Development Corporation Event Coordinator Casey Holladay said the addition of a Zaxby’s was a continuation of businesses choosing to open or expand in Meridian.
“It’s great to see that people are investing in Meridian,” she said.
Several new business have opened their doors in the past year including the historic Threefoot Hotel, Bakery 900 and Laziz, and even more are under construction.
Community Development Director Craig Hitt said millions of dollars are being invested in the community through new industries, renovations and redesigning of I-20 and 22nd Avenue. Substantial investment is also coming from companies looking to establish themselves as front runners in the state’s fledgling medical marijuana industry, he said.
Holladay said Meridian is seeing a lot of economic development that is both good for the town and good for the residents.
“It’s a great thing to see, and it’s great for Meridian,” Holladay said.
Holladay said Zaxby’s is hoping to open sometime in December, but depending on how quickly construction moves along it could be pushed back to early next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.