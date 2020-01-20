Construction starts on Jack's restaurant in Meridian

A new fast food restaurant could be open in Meridian by the end of May, a spokesperson said this week.
Jack's will be located on Highway 39 near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Laura Carmichael, Meridian's community development director, said crews have begun construction on the site.
The chain offers made-from-scratch biscuits, hand-breaded chicken, burgers and hand-scooped shakes, according to the company's website.
A boiled seafood restaurant, Kickin' Crab, plans to open in the former Ryan's restaurant location on South Frontage Road no later than mid-April, owner Billy Wang said.
PJ's Coffee on Highway 39 is expected to open no later than March, according to owner Farheen Lala.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.