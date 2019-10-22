Conceptual plans for 22nd Avenue project include landscaping, traffic pattern change

The Meridian City Council got its first look at conceptual plans for a project to enhance a section of 22nd Avenue Tuesday.

Potential buyer interested in old Meridian police station Ten months after a plan for a brewery at the old Meridian police station fell through, there's new interest in the property.

The less than mile-long stretch of road, also known as Sela Ward Parkway, leads highway traffic into downtown Meridian from the interchange near the old Village Fair Mall to Front Street.

Under the plan unveiled by an engineering firm at a city work session, northbound traffic heading toward Front Street would remain on two lanes, but southbound traffic leaving downtown would be reduced to one lane, including on the 22nd Avenue bridge.

A pedestrian walkway would be added to the southbound side of the bridge, according to designers.

22nd Avenue currently has two northbound lanes, two southbound lanes and a turn lane.

Designers are considering reducing the travel lanes by 11 feet to make room for sidewalks on both sides of the street, said Saunders Ramsey, an engineer manager for Neel-Schaffer, Inc., who presented to the city council.

The center of 22nd Avenue would have some sections with a turn lane and some sections with a median with landscaping, according to the drawings.

Ramsey said a section of A Street on both sides of 22nd Avenue could be utilized as a transition area for pedestrians coming to and from downtown.

“We’re excited about the economic impact that this infrastructure improvement will offer to this section of roadway,” Ramsey said.

The city council voted last month to approve a preliminary contract with Neel-Schaffer, Inc.

The firm would like permission to advertise for construction bids by June 1, Ramsey said.

The project will be funded by a Transportation Alternatives Program grant of approximately $1.1 million as well as $565,000 appropriated by the state legislature, according to Meridian Public Works Director Hugh Smith.

The Transportation Alternatives Program is funded by the Federal Highway Administration and administered by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Ramsey said.

The city hopes to have the work completed by the end of 2020 or early 2021, according to Mayor Percy Bland.