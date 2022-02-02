Compton delivers opening prayer

Submitted photo

 

Father Will Compton, pastor of Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison, and a Meridian native, delivered an opening prayer to the state senate on Monday after visiting longtime friends Senators Jeff Tate and Tyler McCaughn.

 

 

Submitted photo

Father Will Compton, pastor of Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison, and a Meridian native, delivered an opening prayer to the state senate on Monday after visiting longtime friends Senators Jeff Tate and Tyler McCaughn.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video