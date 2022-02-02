Compton delivers opening prayer

Submitted photo
Father Will Compton, pastor of Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison, and a Meridian native, delivered an opening prayer to the state senate on Monday after visiting longtime friends Senators Jeff Tate and Tyler McCaughn.
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 12:39 am
Ms. Teresa "Sissy" Hoffer passed away on Feb. 1, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. Webb & Stephens Downtown has been entrusted with her arrangements.
A Visitation for Dorothy Akin Little will be held Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. followed by a Graveside Service at Magnolia Cemetery. Webb & Stephens Downtown has been entrusted with her arrangements.
In keeping with the wishes of Ms. Angela Burley and her family, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Marilyne Johnson will be Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, 2 p.m., at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Visitation from 1-2 p.m. at Webb and Stephens Funeral Home North. Friends may sign the register at www.webbstephens.com.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Babe Princiotta, 79, of Lauderdale, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Queen City Nursing Center, Meridian.
