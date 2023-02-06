Meridian residents looking for a new job will have no shortage of employers to talk to as more than 40 companies are registered for an upcoming job fair.
The Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi will hold its 2023 Meridian Area Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Mississippi State University Meridian campus in College Park. The annual event brings together employers and job seekers from throughout the state to talk, interview and even hire new employees.
Applicants looking for work will be able to meet and talk with representatives across an array of industries from health care and nursing to law enforcement and welding. Those looking for work are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and arrive ready for interviews.
Residents planning to attend can save time by pre-registering online at jobfairs.ms.gov, and bring their completed application with them. Those needing help building or reviewing their resume can contact their local WIN Job Center.
For more information about the fair, how to register as an employer and upcoming fairs throughout the state, visit jobfairs.ms.gov.
Job seekers unable to attend the fair can stop by their local WIN Job Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to see which employers were at the fair and apply for open positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.