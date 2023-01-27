Non-profit organizations, law enforcement and the community gathered at Dumont Plaza on Friday to speak out against human trafficking.
The event, which was organized by Wesley House, involved a short walk and speakers from the Mississippi Department of Investigation’s Special Victims Unit.
MBI’s Heather Collins said one of the things needed to combat human trafficking in Mississippi is education. People don’t always understand what human trafficking is, she said.
“The issue of human trafficking boils down to this,” she said. “If you have another person that is profiting in any way off of the sexual service or labor of another person, you have human trafficking.”
The most common type of human trafficking in Mississippi, Collins said, is known as familial trafficking. Normally, that involves a family member and often involves children as the victims, she said.
Drug addicted family members will traffic their children to pay for utilities, buy gas, for drugs or for other expenses.
“It can be anything about you,” she said.
With such a broad definition, Collins said it is understandable that most cases her office investigates were initially reported as child abuse. Understanding what human trafficking can look like, she said, is crucial for both residents to stay safe and law enforcement to effectively combat it.
Guy Collins, who serves as the director for MBI’s Special Victims Unit, said only his unit, which is composed of five officers, and the attorney general’s office are the only investigators who deal with human trafficking full time.
Educating the public and raising awareness about human trafficking is crucial, Director Collins said, to both help human trafficking victims and make sure adequate resources are designated to helping solve human trafficking crimes.
“The more awareness we can bring to a crime, usually the more resources that are brought to combat it,” he said.
More information about human trafficking and resources that are available can be found on the Special Victim’s Unit Facebook page and online at dps.ms.gov/humantrafficking.
Residents who see something that could be potential trafficking can also reach the SVU via email at reportht@dps.ms.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.