Meridian residents are invited to share their ideas for a city skatepark Wednesday at a community meeting with city officials and Grindline Skateparks designers.
The meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. at Union Station, will give residents the chance to weigh in on what they’d like the skatepark to look like and concerns they’d like addressed in the design process.
Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey said she hopes the community would take the opportunity to get involved in the process and come out to the meeting.
“I would really love for all young people, and even old people who are young at heart, to come out and contribute any idea they choose,” she said.
No skatepark is exactly the same, Lindsey said, and part of the design process from Grindline Skateparks is to meet with the community and understand what residents want and how the park can be customized to meet local skater’s needs.
“It can be whatever you envision a skatepark to be, even if you don’t skate,” she said.
Lindsey said the meeting is open to all Meridian residents, and everyone is encouraged to attend. By hearing feedback from both young and older residents, skaters and non-skaters, she hopes people would take the opportunity to get involved and be a part of something positive happening in the city.
“Even if you don’t skate, come and be a part of something,” she said.
Grindline Skateparks is also asking residents to fill out an online survey, Lindsey said. Some of the questions, she said, are somewhat technical and geared toward skaters, but all residents are encouraged to fill it out and give their input as the skatepark project moves forward. Residents can take the survey at tinyurl.com/Meridian-Skatepark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.