Community leaders seek solutions during forum in Meridian

The COVID-19 pandemic, economic development and criminal justice were issues discussed by community leaders during a forum at Meridian City Hall Thursday evening.
Mayor Percy Bland, Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie and The Rev. Eugene Boger, president of the Meridian/Lauderdale County branch of the NAACP, were among the leaders who spoke. About 50 community members were in the audience.
COVID-19 pandemic
Amy Carter, superintendent of the Meridian Public School District, reassured families that the schools are doing everything they can to keep students safe.
She said the district is practicing safety measures such as checking students’ temperatures when they arrive in the morning, following social distancing guidelines and cleaning desks.
“When we have a case, we handle that case,” Carter said, “but if I see anyway that we need to shut a grade level down or shut a class down or even shut a building down and move to virtual, we will do that without hesitation, because we can’t take a chance on our kids’ lives.”
Bland updated the audience on the status of COVID-19 in the city. He said that COVID-19 case numbers in Meridian have been increasing and that the city will extend its mask mandate for the foreseeable future.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie described COVID-19 safety measures that the Lauderdale County Detention Facility is practicing. He said that every person who enters the facility is screened. If the department suspects someone coming into the facility has COVID-19, the individual is isolated and receives care from the facility’s nursing staff.
Community and economic development
Bland provided an update on the city’s blight elimination program, noting that the city has demolished about 50 properties this year. When buildings are demolished, Bland said the city aims to have citizens of Meridian buy the lot and build homes there.
Rev. Boger addressed racial disparities in the community. He said the median household income of a white family in Meridian is roughly two times the income of an African American family.
“There’s a wealth gap," he said. "That’s a reality."
Criminal justice issues
Police Chief Chris Read, who the city appointed this week, said he wants the police department to be proactive in the community. He also said that the mindset of law enforcement needs to be reformed.
“I’m going to have a hand in changing that mindset, because it starts with me,” Read said. “It starts with law enforcement in general, with the police department, the sheriff’s department and the community leaders.”
Boger suggested that law enforcement officers explore non-violent approaches to policing.
“Non-violent policing trains the police officer, the law enforcement officer, to be solution-oriented, to shift the conversations,” he said.
Other speakers at the forum included Jermaine Harris of the Boys and Girls Club, James Carter, owner of The Carter Foundation, District Attorney Kassie Coleman, U.S. Attorney Michael Hurst, Jr., Judge Robbie Jones and Pastor Wade Phillips, who led the discussion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.