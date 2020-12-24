Community leaders reflect on the meaning of Christmas

Whether it's gift-giving, sharing the love of God, or spending time with family, local community leaders are sharing their thoughts on what the Christmas season means to them this year.
“This time of the year has caused me to reflect a lot on things that we took for granted,” said Kim Houston, who serves Ward 4 on the Meridian City Council.Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston said she plans to celebrate the holiday with close family.
“Just being alive and healthy is what I wish for the community during this Christmas season in the midst of COVID-19,” she said.
Eddie Kelly, the City of Meridian's chief administrative officer, said this Christmas season reminds him of his time serving in the military, when holidays were sometimes spent away from family.
“It does make you look at life differently,” he said. “You tend to appreciate things a lot more. It also causes us the have a stronger relationships, because we never know what the impacts of this are going to be.”
For Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the true meaning of Christmas is the birth of Christ.
“For me, the meaning of Christmas is more than the gifts, the food and the get-togethers,” he said. “It's about that ultimate gift that God gave the world and his son Jesus.”
“Christmas to me is a time of celebration,” said Sheila Austin, president of the Meridian Public School Board. “It's a time when me and my family come together and celebrate God’s gift that he has given us.”
Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said he's always in the Christmas spirit and is thankful for being able to serve his community. His department recently held its annual toy drive to help needy children celebrate Christmas.
“I’m still in the giving mood,” Davis said. "I want to be able to give and help my community.”
Deidre Bland, a community engagement specialist with Meridian Public schools, echoed Davis' thoughts.
"We have all been impacted by the pandemic," she said. "Yet, we continue to find strength for ourselves and others during these challenging times."
