Community invited to celebrate with Cameron Davis Sunday

Lamar School will celebrate one of its own this Sunday, as they celebrate and send off rising Senior Cameron Davis.
Davis, Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen, will compete for Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Dallas on Aug. 10-12. Davis will be signing autographs, taking pictures at Sunday’s event, and promoting her July service project, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
This project seeks donations to provide fresh bedding to children in the Meridian area.
“I hope that people will donate new twin-size sheets and pillowcases to the support the efforts of SHP," Davis explains. "SHP is a volunteer organization that builds beds for kids sleeping on the floor. Donors may drop off their contributions at Over the Moon in downtown Meridian through July 20.”
“My social impact initiative is Building Community through Giving, which focuses on educating and encouraging teens to volunteer,” Davis adds.
Lamar Head of School Leighann Ballou says they are excited to honor Davis’ accomplishments and to send her off to the next level of competition.
“I have so many good things to say about Cameron," she said. "The first word that comes to mind is ‘kind.’ She is also goal-oriented, focused, and organized at school and in her other endeavors. She has a genuine smile that we see every day. We are all so proud of her and can’t wait to see what else she accomplishes in her senior year,” she says.
Davis, a member of the cheer squad and the tennis team, is excited about traveling to Dallas, but she will be glad to return to Lamar in August.
She encourages the community to come out Sunday to offer their good wishes from 2 - 4 p.m.
