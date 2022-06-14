The community is paying tribute to Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance last Thursday.

Croom’s patrol cruiser is parked in front of the Meridian Police Station and is covered with flowers and notes of encouragement, and a flag honoring Croom hangs at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

A memorial service for Officer Croom is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Meridian High School Gymnasium.

The service will be followed Friday by a viewing from noon to 4 p.m. at Northport Funeral & Cremation Services in Northport, Alabama. On Saturday, a celebration of life will be held at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The body will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the service will begin at 1 p.m.

Internment will be in Memorial Hill Gardens, 2200 Skyland Blvd East, in Tuscaloosa.

+2 PAYING THEIR RESPECTS: Community honors Officer Kennis Croom with march Dustin Wood spent Monday afternoon sweating in the Mississippi heat as the community gathe…

In lieu of flowers, the Croom family asks donations be made in honor of Officer Croom to The Croom Foundation, www.thecroomfoundation.com. An account for donations has also been set up locally at Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union, 809 26th Ave., under the name Officer Kennis Croom.