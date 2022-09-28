Community honors fallen pilots at veterans park dedication

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF FAR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS, NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, AND THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI... * WIND...Northeast at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. &&