Community Foundation of East Mississippi hands out more than $90k to civic groups

The Community Foundation of East Mississippi presented more than $90,000 in grants to local non-profits on Thursday.
Leigh Thomas, the foundation's executive director, said the endowments are a necessity for these organizations.
"Each of these funds will continue to pay these organizations indefinitely, and they can use the money for any expenses they so choose," Thomas said.
Derron Radcliff, executive director of the United Way of East Mississippi, said the more than $18,000 that agency received will go a long way.
"Well, what we do for our community, supporting 29 non-profits within our four county area, any dollar we receive goes a long way, but the partnership that we have with the Community Foundation really means a lot to us," he said. "They're our neighbors, but more importantly, they help support us, which in turn we're able to give back and have a larger impact."
Carra Purvis, executive director for the Meridian Symphony Association, was grateful for their grant of more than $3,700.
"This grant helps our organization with our regular operating budget as well as our special concerts," she said. "This particular grant is going to fund part of our 'Symphony Doo Dah,' which is our education and community outreach concert."
The money from the endowments comes from general donors.
"These endowments were funded by donors who wanted to provide a source of income that can be counted on each year by these organizations," Thomas said. "Sustainability is a concern for many nonprofits who depend on donations, grants and program income to stay afloat. Having an endowment that they can count on each year is a blessing. "
Organizations receiving grants include:
Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum (Soule') from McRae Endowment for Tourism Development in East Mississippi; Kemper County Economic Development, from Kemper County Field of Interest Fund; St. Paul's Episcopal Church from The Virginia Matzner Fund for Music Education; Free Clinic of Meridian, from the Betty Lacy Endowment for the Free Clinic of Meridian; Meridian Symphony Association, from the Davidson Endowment for the Meridian Symphony Orchestra; Meridian Museum of Art, from the Alliance Endowment for Meridian Museum of Art and Meridian Museum of Art Endowment.
United Way of East Mississippi, from the United Way True Friends Endowment; Meridian Little Theatre, from the Jimmy Pigford Endowment for Meridian Little Theatre; Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi, The Mitchell Boys and Girls Club Endowment; Wesley House, Wesley House Education Endowment and the Wesley House Endowment; Special Olympics, from the Pat Barber Special Olympics Endowment. The Community of Hope, from the Hope Endowment.
More information about the Community Foundation and donation links can be found at CFEM.org.
