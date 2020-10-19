The Meridian Leadership Council will host a community forum from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 at city hall. The council is composed of concerned citizens and local leaders who will address the issues of social, economic, educational, and justice inequalities in Meridian and Lauderdale County, according to a media release.
The panel will include Meridian Mayor Percy Bland; Pastor Eugene Boger, President of NAACP (St. Elizabeth and St. Paul Church); Amy Carter, Superintendent, Meridian Public Schools; James Carter, The Carter Foundation; Kassie Coleman, District Attorney; Patrick Gale, Acting Chief of Police, Meridian Police Department; Ricky Hood, Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi; Michael Hurst, U.S. Attorney; Municipal Judge Robbie Jones; William McNeal, Owner, Big Gun Cleaning; Pastor Wade Phillips, Northcrest Baptist Church; Billy Sollie, Sheriff of Lauderdale County and Judge Veldore Young-Graham.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be limited seating and residents are asked to reserve a seat before the day of the meeting.
