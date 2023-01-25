Community Cleanup set for Saturday at Bonita

Residents, civic groups and volunteers are encouraged to head out to Bonita Lakes on Saturday as the Mississippi Inland Cleanup Program holds a community cleanup event.
MSICP Program Coordinator Jessi James said the community cleanup, which is scheduled for 9-11 a.m., is free and open to everyone. All the necessary supplies will be provided, she said, as well as some swag for the volunteers.
“This upcoming Saturday, Jan. 28, the MSICP will be holding a community cleanup and outreach event at Bonita Lakes Park in Meridian,” she said. “This event is free to all members of the public! Our organization will be providing all of the necessary supplies, equipment, and swag for participating volunteers to complete a cleanup of the park. Feel free to bring a reusable water bottle, sun protection and a friend.”
MSICP began in 2020 to bring awareness to and help prevent litter in the southeastern region of the state. The grant-funded program has since had 519 volunteers remove almost 3,500 pounds of litter from Mississippi communities, James said.
Counties in the MSICP service area include Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Wayne, Jasper, Clarke, Newton, Lauderdale, Neshoba and Kemper.
As part of the program, MSICP keeps data on not only how much trash is collected but also what kinds of litter are most common, James said. The top times include plastic water bottles, cigarette butts, food wrappers, small plastic pieces and more, she said.
“It is important to share our collected data with the members of the local community that are consuming these products,” she said. “Participating in a cleanup and experiencing misplaced waste firsthand can make a lasting impression upon volunteers to hopefully rethink their choices when it comes to consuming plastic-base items.”
Residents looking to volunteer can do so online at https://msstate.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7UGPi4xbW9EljJY?fbclid=IwAR3GSsDLiVn_FylNwpWOrYrVIjrUGsKke40LT80yqr6odCWlptIiirzTfJc.
Additionally, volunteers can visit the East Mississippi Volunteer Hub to suggest additional sites for future cleanups.
For more information about Saturday’s cleanup, the MSICP or how to get involved, contact Jessi James at jessi.james@msstate.edu.
