Community center proposed in Red Line neighborhood

Two Meridian residents are hoping to establish a community center in the Red Line area of the city.
Glenda and Charles Scott are planning to open the center in the former Youth Excitement Team Inc. building at 1826 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The couple discussed the center at a City Council work session on Tuesday because they are seeking zoning approval from the city.
Glenda Scott told The Meridian Star that she and her husband bought the building awhile ago and would like to turn it into a community center.
The center aims to improve the health, welfare, education and opportunities for youth, adults and families in Meridian, according to the center’s mission statement.
It would offer tutoring, arts activities and other activities for youth, Glenda Scott said. The center would also provide activities for adults, like computer skills training. Glenda Scott hopes that the community center will open before children return to school in the fall.
