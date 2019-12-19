Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Friday, Dec. 20
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soulé Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. - Vitalant Blood Drive at Bonita Lakes Mall at the Meeting Place in the Mall beside Belk.
• 7 p.m. - Home for the Holidays Variety Show at The MAX - Showcasing local talent. Admission is free.
Saturday, Dec. 21
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soulé Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 1-4 p.m. - Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Delta Nu Zeta Chapter will have a “Taste & Dine” The Zeta Way at the Council of Organizations, 814 45th Ave., Meridian. Dine-in or carryout is available. Please contact a member of our chapter to purchase tickets. Donation $20.
Sunday, Dec. 22
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
Monday, Dec. 23
• 11 a.m. - Adults Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
• 4:30 p.m. - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church presents “O Holy Night” with Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist. Midnight Mass begins at 10:30 p.m. with festive Choral Eucharist and Brass Ensemble. The church is located at 1116 23rd Ave., Meridian.
Sunday, Dec. 29
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 2-4 p.m. - Sucarnochee Sunday Revue at the historic Temple Theatre featuring various artists in the region with different genres of music. Hosted by singer/songwriter Jacky Jack White.
Monday, Dec. 30
• 11 a.m. - Adults DIY Canvas Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Jan. 2
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Building, 814-45th Ave. All alumni are encouraged to attend as we plan to continue to plan for our up-coming banquet which will be held at the Tommy E. Dulaney Center this year. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• 7 p.m. - Young Professionals of Meridian Membership Drive at DC Guitar Studio, 2211 Front St. FMI: Clark Terry, membership chair, 601-479-9757.
