F.Y.I.
• Opening Gala for the 51st Trees of Christmas at Merrehope will be Thursday, Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m. Theme for this year is “Sing a Song of Christmas.” More than 30 trees will be decorated to represent your favorite Christmas songs and complemented by performances by choirs, groups, and individuals. Traditional Holiday Tours are Nov. 22-Dec. 30 from 9-5 p.m. and Sundays Dec. 15, 22, and 29, 1-5 p.m. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• The Veterans food pantry is still open to all honorably discharged veterans and widows of veterans at the DAV Bldg. 19th St. Open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. POC Patti Lindner at 601-485-1813.
• The Multi-County Community Service Agency, Inc. provides transportation to Fresenius Dialysis on Highway 39 in Meridian and transportation to MIDD on College Dr. in Meridian, Monday-Saturday from 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. FMI: Please contact Delphine Gaines, Transportation Coordinator, at 601-934-1911 Cell; 601-485-1214 Office; or 601-483-4838 Leave a message.
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, 1-800-273-8255. Additional resources to utilize: Trevor Lifeline, the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth is, 1-866-488-7386 - For U.S. Military Veterans, call 1-800-273-8255, press 1 to speak with the Veterans Crisis Line.
• Eden Foundation, an outreach to the community. The crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day 601-453-4946.
• Lauderdale County Veteran Service Office at 1827 23rd Ave. is open from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday. Call for an appointment. Walk-ins welcome. FMI: Jesse Barnett 601-482-9811.
• Lunch Bunch AA meets at Firehouse, 3753 19th Street Monday-Saturday, 12:15-12:45 p.m.
• VFW Post 79 - Monthly Post members meetings are every 2nd Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. along with the VFW Auxiliary. We want to announce that we do rent our facility for weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, etc. Rental fees: $250 plus $45 clean up fee for main hall and $75 plus $45 clean up fee for Auxiliary room. We also have a large outdoor area with a covered grilling gazebo with wood-burning grills. FMI: Michael Alexander Commander at Post, 601-485-4042, or cell, 601-604-1496 and David Davis Adjutant/Quartermaster at Post, 601-485-4042 or cell, 601-604-0027.
• Happy Hour AA meets at Firehouse daily from 5:30-6:30, 3753 19th Street.
• The Big Book Group of A.A. meets at the Firehouse, 3753 19th St., Meridian. Monday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Open Discussion - Sunday, 7 p.m., Open Speaker meeting - The third Sunday is Birthday night.
• Quitman Serenity AA meets Tuesday/Thursday 7-8 p.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at 205 Kirkland Drive.
Weekly:
Monday
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for the patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.
• Noon-1 p.m. - The Diabetes Prayer and Support Group meets the second Monday of every month in the private dining room hospital cafeteria at Rush Foundation Hospital. Bring your lunch. FMI: Contact Debbie Lane RN at 601-703-9681. debbie.lane@rushhealth.com.
• Noon - The Meridian First Ladies Civitan Club meets every second and fourth Monday of each month at noon in the Rush Hospital Private Dining Room on the third floor.
• 12:15 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 5:30-8 p.m. - Civil Air Patrol MS 102 Composite Squadron at Key Field ANG Base. FMI: georgetpurvis@gmail.com.
• 6 p.m. - VFW Post 12124 meets at Life Baptist Church, 3000 State Blvd. Meridian every 2nd Monday. We are seeking new members. If you served in a theater of conflict, we invite you to join our post as brothers and sisters of America. FMI: Contact Marty McCann (Post 12124 Commander) 601-527-3523.
• 6 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Democratic Party meets on the first Monday of each month through July at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Annex. FMI: 601-880-9591.
• 6:30-8 p.m., Monday, Celebrate Recovery group meets at NorthPark Church, 7770 Highway 39 North. FMI: 601-482-1322.
Tuesday
• Noon - Meridian Civitan Club meets in the Rush Hospital Private Dining Room. (except every fifth Tuesday), FMI: 601-938-6409.
• Noon - Meridian Exchange Club meets at Red Lobster. FMI: 601-479-3954.
• Noon - Meridian Downtown Optimist Club meets at Western Sizzlin’. FMI: 601-693-2336.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• Noon-1 p.m., Tuesdays, Refuge Christian Recovery, a meeting for women whose loved ones suffer from alcohol and drugs, meets at First Presbyterian Church, Founders Room, 905 23rd Ave. FMI: Charlie 601-917-6277.
• 5-6:30 p.m. - NAMI Meridian would like to invite any adult diagnosed with a mental illness to join the Connection Support Group at the Wesley House Community Center, 1520 8th Ave. NAMI stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness and is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and supporting those living with mental illness and their families. A Family Support Group meets the second Tuesday of each month at the same time and place. FMI: Call 601-917-1474 or 601-527-3734. NAMI Meridian Affiliate’s email address is namimeridian@gmail.com and the mailing address is PO Box 8563, Meridian, MS 39303.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Stroke Support Group Meeting Anderson South Cafeteria. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month except in Nov. and Dec. FMI: Call Tom Maynor at 601-703-5477.
• 5:30 p.m. Rotary Club of East Mississippi – Meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month at The Daily Grind.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting for caregivers. The group meets the 4th Tuesday of the month in the cafeteria at Anderson South. FMI: 601-483-9546.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday, Al-Anon meetings at Firehouse, 3753 19th St.
• 6:30 p.m., 3rd Tuesday of the month, Disabled American Veterans Ch. 56 meets at 4101 19th St. Food pantry available 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. FMI: Commander Dan Ward 601-485-1813.
Thursday
• 11:30 a.m. - Meridian Lions Club meets at Rush Hospital Cafeteria. FMI: 662-693-1103.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 6 p.m. - Thursday Vino and Van Gogh meet at the Meridian Museum of Art. FMI: 601-693-1501.
• 5:30 p.m., 2nd Thursday of the month, American Legion Post 257 meets at Temple Theater Ballroom. Fellowship followed by a meeting of both the Legion and Auxiliary. FMI: David Sloan 601-481-3949.
Friday
• 8 p.m.-midnight - Longino Center Dance, Pecan Ave. behind Longino Fire Department in Philadelphia, open every Friday/Saturday night from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Admission $8. Live music, free cokes/water, family atmosphere. FMI: Sam 601-728-0313.
Saturday
• 11 a.m. - VFW Post 12124 - Monthly meetings are every 2nd Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Life Baptist Church, 3000 State Blvd. Meridian. We are seeking new members. If you served in a theater of conflict, we invite you to join our post as brothers and sisters of America, who support each other and the community as we share in the camaraderie forged by having served in a U.S. Theater of Combat. FMI: Contact Marty McCann (Post 12124 Commander) 601-527-3523 or Ricky Nelson, 601-917-1007.
Daily:
Saturday, Nov. 9
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Holiday Gift Bazaar at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4223 Poplar Springs Dr. FMI: 60-485-4105.
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Christmas in the Highlands at Highland Baptist Church.
• 5:30 p.m. - Buckaroo BBQ featuring music by Scott McQuaig and The Tomcats, 2707 Sam Gray Rd., Meridian. Donations requested for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in memory of Steve Henderson.
• 7:30 p.m. - Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets from $35 to $100. Visit www.msurileycenter.com for tickets or call the Box Office, 601-696-2200.
Sunday, Nov. 10
• 2 p.m. - Suqualena Community Association will hold its annual meeting at Suqualena Masonic Lodge.
• 3 p.m. - A delightful vocal trio, the Victory Belles from The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, will hold a concert at the Temple Theatre as a Salute to Veterans. Don’t miss this nostalgic music from the 1940s. Tickets $10 and $15. FMI: 601-693-5353 or 601-678-1162.
Monday, Nov. 11
• 10:30 a.m. - Veterans Day Ceremony at Doughboy Monument, 23rd Ave.-6th St. FMI: Van McCarty, 601-483-6984.
• Noon - Luncheon for Veterans at VFW Post 79, 5614 Old Hwy. 80 West. FMI: Ann Murphy, 601-693-5382.
• 12:15 p.m. - The public is invited to join students and faculty at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba as they pay tribute to the nation’s military with “God Bless America Day” in the Chapel of the Pines on the Scooba campus.
• 3 p.m. - Veterans Day Parade, downtown Meridian, begins at 9th St.-25th Ave. FMI: Leroy Morse, 601-429-5179.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• 10 a.m. - The public is invited to join students and faculty at The East Mississippi Community College Golden Triangle Mayhew Campus as they pay special tribute to medical military personnel during the annual “Proud to be an American” event in the Lyceum Auditorium. Area veterans are encouraged to attend.
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Pumpkin Pie Magnet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Unfinished Wood Trinket Box at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Nov. 14
• 8 a.m. - Inaugural Visit of The Wall That Heals in Columbia, Miss., Nov. 14-17. There will be an 8 a.m. Flag Raising ceremony, a noon wreath-laying ceremony, 4:30 p.m. Sunset ceremony, and a Candlelight ceremony on Saturday, the 16th at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public 24 hours a day until its closing on Sunday at 2 p.m.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Paper Bag Owl Thanksgiving Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 5:30-8:30 p.m. - The Seventh Annual United Way of East Mississippi’s Women’s Leadership Council’s Power of the Purse at the MSU Riley Center. Sneak Peek starts at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and Wine - Power of the Purse is a live & silent auction that benefits the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a community impact of United Way of East Mississippi. Tickets $40, 601-693-2732.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents the MCC Jazz Band under the direction of Carey Smith with guest artist Don Black. A special night of swing and the big band sound in the McCain Theater. FMI: 601-484-8678.
• 7:30 p.m. - Norman Foote at the MSU Riley Center. With his guitar, his songs, and his goofy props and puppets, Norman Foote charms adults and inspires kids to fits of giggles. VIP $35, A $25, B $20, Family Pass $45. 601-696-2200.
Friday, Nov. 15
• 9 a.m.-6 p.m. - 8th annual Christmas Open House at Family Flea Market and Antique Mall, 1107 B St., Meridian. Food, drinks, sales and tons of fun.
Saturday, Nov. 16
• 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Meridian Mistletoe Market at the Temple Theatre.
• 9 a.m.-6 p.m. - 8th annual Christmas Open House at Family Flea Market and Antique Mall, 1107 B St., Meridian. Food, drinks, sales and tons of fun.
• 10:30 a.m. - The East Quitman Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor its Fall Festival with concession stands, free bounce house, special singing and an auction at 1 p.m. Drawing for rifle immediately after auction. Hwy. 511 East Quitman. FMI: 601-776-3349.
• 6-9 p.m. - The Mississippi Homecoming a benefit for Hope Village for Children at the historic Temple Theatre. The event will feature the Bros. 4 (Brothers Four), Soul’d Out Quartet and 2ndMile. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets on sale now - $15 general admission presale, $20 day of the concert. https://www.itickets.com/events/436238 or by calling 800-965-9324. Group ticket information call Richard Ferguson, 601-416-1630. Children 12 and under free.
• 6:30 p.m. - APPS 4 ALZ at Jean’s in Meridian - We invite you to come to join us for an evening of appetizers from local restaurants, music, friends, and fun to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Mississippi. Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple. Email meridianmedicalmarketing@gmail.com or call 334-590-0302 for more information.
Sunday, Nov. 17
• 6 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents MCC Gospel Choir in the McCain Theater. Enjoy spirituals, anthems, contemporary worship, and gospel music. FMI: 601-484-8678.
Monday, Nov. 18
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• 9:30 a.m. - The Lauderdale County Soil and Water Conservation District, in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a local workgroup meeting to discuss the FY 2020 Farm Bill Programs. The local workgroup includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local agencies, conservation organizations and the public to determine natural resource issues and county priorities. The meeting will be held at the USDA Service Center, 1030 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Shape Turkey Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10:30 a.m. - The Parkinson Support Group will meet at Fifteenth Ave. Baptist Church. Patients, caregivers, and family members are encouraged to attend. Bingo, lunch, and lots of fellowship. FMI: C.W. Rankin, 601-604-1919.
• 11:30 a.m. - The East Central MS Retired Educators Association will have its Nov. meeting as an American Education Week Luncheon at the Meridian High School/Ross Collins Wildcat Cafe. Reservations are required with the ECMREA members by calling the numbers in its 2019 ECMREA handbook. FMI: Call Adrian T. Mosley, 601-482-5438.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) STEM (Newton’s Cradle Storm).
• 7:30 p.m. - An Acoustic Evening With John Hiatt at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
Thursday, Nov. 21
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Thanksgiving Turkeys at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5-7 p.m. - Open Gala for the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 5-9 p.m. - Meridian Council for the Arts presents Third Thursdays Concert Series - location to be determined. A free concert featuring Bishop Gunn plus Royal Horses.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Friday, Nov. 22
• 5-9 p.m. - Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival Preview at The MAX - Join us for a preview of the Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival, bringing artists, artisans, and foodies together for an evening of live music, Christmas cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and more! $5 cover fee ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Nov. 23
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Tis the Season Market at the Neshoba County Coliseum - lots of vendors showing the latest in fashion, gifts, and home decor.
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival at The MAX - Join us for a preview of the Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival, bringing artists, artisans, and foodies together for an evening of live music, Christmas cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and more! $5 cover fee ages 12 and up.
3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Monday, Nov. 25
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Pom Pom Owl Ornament at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Mandela Sand Art Pictures at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Nov. 28
• 2 p.m. - Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Silva Linings Cheesecakery, 121 N Main St., Newton.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents A Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presented by the MCC Music Department in the McCain Theater. FMI: 601-484-8678.
• 6 p.m. - Newton’s Holiday Christmas Parade “The Magic of Christmas.”
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 8-10 p.m. - The East Central Community College Astronomy Club will hold a public viewing and information session in observance of worldwide Astronomy Day. The free come-and-go event is open to the public and will be held on the front lawn of the campus on West Broad St. in Decatur. FMI: Contact Greg Holekamp at gholekamp@eccc.edu or 601-635-6262.
Friday, Dec. 6
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Sunday, Dec. 8
• 2 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Monday, Dec. 9
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Christmas Bazaar at Silva Linings Cheesecakery - 121 N Main St., Newton.
Sunday, Dec. 15
• 6 p.m. - Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
Monday, Dec. 30
• 8 a.m.-7 p.m. - Grand Opening of Hobby Lobby - Come in and enjoy refreshments and shop at our new store. This is the proposed opening day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.