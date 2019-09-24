Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Daily:
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. - Greater Meridian Health Clinic will be giving free Health Screenings at Bonita Lakes Mall.
• Noon - A Special Called meeting of the Board of Trustees of Meridian Public School District will be held at Central Office Administrative Bldg., 1019 25th Ave.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) STEM: Series & Parallel Circuit at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 26
• 9 a.m. - Naval Air Station Meridian will host the Bells Across America for Fallen Servicemembers remembrance ceremony. FMI on the even or the Navy Gold Star Program contact, Troy Field at 601-679-2360.
• 10 a.m. - IHOP Grand Reopening Ribbon Cutting, 220 N. Frontage Rd.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Johnny Appleseed Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6:30-9 p.m. - WineDown: Pinot Noir at The MAX - Registration required. $15 per person/free for Max members. FMI: 601-581-1550.
• 7:30 p.m. - A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff, and Joey Molland at the MSU Riley Center - VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
Saturday, Sept. 28
• 7-9 p.m. - The 10th annual Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery which is located at 631 40th Ave., adjacent to Calvary Baptist Church. Admission is free. The Youth of Calvary Baptist Church will be charging a small parking fee for those parking in the church’s parking areas. FMI: 601-485-9747 or 601-604-5155.
• 7:40 a.m. - Queen City Race For Life and Street Strut.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Monday, Sept. 30
• 9:30 a.m. - Russell Christian Academy will have a groundbreaking ceremony for a new gym and classroom complex in the big parking lot behind church sanctuary, 1844 Hwy. 80 East.
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Large Shopping Tote at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6:30 p.m. - East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public. The FRF will be held in Room 112 of Cross Hall on the Decatur campus.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Sunny Smile Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 4:30-6 p.m. - Lala Enterprises Business After Hours Tailgate at the Holiday Inn.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
• 11:30 a.m. - The monthly meeting of the Central MS Chapter, 1251 of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) will be held at Ronnie’s Steak and Grill, 734 Pecan Ave, Philadelphia. FMI: 601-416-1053.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Pink Ribbon Charm Bracelets at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 3
• 3:30 p.m. - East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public. The FRF will be held at the Carthage-Leake County Library.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Emoji Sun Catcher at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg., 814-45th Ave. All alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties are asked to attend. FMI: 601-350-0255.
• 6 p.m. - East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public. The FRF will be held at Walnut Grove Public Library.
• 7 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Friday, Oct. 4
• 7 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Saturday, Oct. 5
• 8 a.m.-1 p.m. - Plant Sale at Earth’s Bounty by East MS Master Gardeners. Fall is the best time for planting to allow roots to establish over the winter months to produce beautiful flowering shrubs and perennials in the Spring. FMI: 601-485-8096.
• 9-11 a.m. - Grow Anything in Anything plus Plant Swap. Free with museum admission. Web registration required. Join MPB Felder Rushing of the Gestalt Gardener for his presentation on wacky container gardens, and participate in a mini plant swap. FMI: 601-581-1550.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Mississippi Day: Military Tribute at The MAX with a Military-themed scavenger hunt. Discount admission: $5 adults/$1 youth-6-17/kids 5 and under free. FMI: 601-581-1550.
• 7 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Sunday, Oct. 6
• 2 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Monday, Oct. 7
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 7 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. - The MAX Bus Tour in Jackson with a visit to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum or the Museum of Mississippi History, lunch at the Old Capitol Inn, and a tour of Pearl River Glass Studio. Limited seating available. 18 and over. Registration required by Oct. 1. $45 members/$55 non-members. FMI: 601-581-1550.
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Welcome Fall Sign Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 6 p.m. - East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public. The FRF will be held at the Union Public Library.
• 7 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Game Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 10
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Fire Department Sun Catcher at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Friday, Oct. 11
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
Saturday, Oct. 12
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
Monday, Oct. 14
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Ceramic Pumpkin Bowl at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Child Health Day: Happy Smiles at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Candy Corn Bracelet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 17
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Owl at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 6-9 p.m. - The 5th annual Buds & Burgers will be in Singing Brakeman Park in downtown Meridian. The event will feature live music from Timmy Segars, as well as a kids area, with beer and soft drinks available for sale. Admission for the event is $10 per person and can be purchased online in advance at www.mitchelldistributing.com for a discounted price. FMI: contact Anna Grace Tanner at annagrace@mitchellcompanies.com. or the Mitchell Distributing office at 601-482-6161.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Saturday, Oct. 19
• 8 a.m. - 2019 5K and 1M Mini-Pumpkin Run at Bonita Lakes. Mini- Pumpkin run starts at 8 a.m. with the Pumpkin Run starting at 8:30 a.m. Register online at www.stategamesofms.org or register on-site starting at 7 a.m. Prizes will be given for best costume.
Monday, Oct. 21
• 11 a.m. - Adult Magnetic Organizers Cookie Sheet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Candy Corn Face Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adult (7th-12th Grade) STEM Red Solo Cup Challenge at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 24
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Color Your Own Pumpkins at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6:30 p.m. - Octoberfest 2019 at The Meridian Little Theatre.
Saturday, Oct. 26
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - “Bluegrass in the Park” at Clarkco State Park. The first-time event with Tyler Carroll and Pineridge of Quitman; The Blue Grass Cartel of Meridian, The Long Creek Band of Quitman, Winky Hicks Band of Butler, Ala., and the Pilgrims of Philadelphia providing the entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs. Concessions will be available. Admission to attend will be $6 per car up to four people, then 50 cents for each additional person. A raffle is available to win a park bench. Raffle tickets are $2 each or six tickets for $5. FMI: 601-776-6527.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
• 7:30 p.m. - Straight No Chaser “The Open Bar Tour.” at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
Monday, Oct. 28
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Goofy Fac Pumpkin Magnet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 5:30 p.m. - East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public. The FRF will be held at the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Halloween Luminaries at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 31
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Halloween Tote Bags at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
