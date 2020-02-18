Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
• 8 a.m.-9 a.m. - Coffee with a Cardiologist, Dr. Daniel Evans, at the MSU Bulldog Shop, 2214 5th St., Meridian. Hosted by Rush Health Systems.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Crafts: DIY Mardi Gras Bracelet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• 8 a.m. - Active Shooter Presentation at Bonita Lakes Mall at The Meeting Place just outside of Belk. This is a free presentation facilitated by Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert: School Choirs at The MAX. Purvis Elementary School’s 4th Grade Chorus will perform a concert of songs written or inspired by Mississippi
• 2-6 p.m. - Lauderdale County Unclaimed Property Event in the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors boardroom.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Abe Lincoln Log Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy - 2 p.m.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Friday, Feb. 21
• 6:30-9 p.m. - The MAX celebrates Richard Wright, one of American’s and Mississippi’s greatest writers with a film screening of an HBO adaptation of his novel, Native Son. Free and open to the public.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Saturday, Feb. 22
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - See history come to life at the Battle for the Texas Hospital Civil War Re-enactment. Civil War period dance at 7 p.m. at Archusa Creek Water Park in Quitman. Over 200 re-enactors along with visiting sutlers and other vendors. Fee. $3.25 per person or $10 per vehicle.
• 4 p.m.-10 p.m. - Meridian Mardi Gras at City Hall with the Krewe of Midas parade at 5 p.m., kids activities, Krewe of Barkus parade at 4 p.m., great music, and much more.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Sunday, Feb. 23
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - See history come to life at the Battle for the Texas Hospital Civil War Re-enactment. Civil War period dance at 7 p.m. at Archusa Creek Water Park in Quitman. Over 200 re-enactors along with visiting sutlers and other vendors. Fee. $3.25 per person or $10 per vehicle.
• 2 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Monday, Feb. 24
• 11 a.m. - Adult Craft: DIY Wood Tray at the Meridian Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. - The Downtown Optimist Club will have its 73rd annual Pancake Jubilee at the Temple Theatre Ballroom. Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door. For tickets or more information - 601-483-4404 or 601-693-8473.
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time - M is for Mouse at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess 4:30 p.m.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
• 3 p.m. - The public is invited to attend a free lecture on Art “Connections” on the Scooba campus by former East Mississippi Community College art instructor Terry Cherry. The lecture will take place in room 114 of Warren Hall.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Game Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Feb. 27
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Toilet Tissue Paper Flower Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 28
• 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. - Ireland’s Paul Brock Band will host a free performance and workshop at Meridian Community College of Irish music, dance and culture at MCC’s McCain Theatre. Open to middle, high school, and college students as well as the general public.
• 7 p.m. - Tenth Avenue North with special guest Micah Tyler at Northcrest Baptist Church. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Saturday, Feb. 29
• 9 a.m.-noon - MCM-Meridian’s Dr. Seuss Silly Birthday Celebration will be held at the MAX courtyard (2155 Front St., Meridian). This event is free to the public and will integrate hands-on activities for all families to enjoy.
Tuesday, March 3
• 5:15-8 p.m. - East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and Rotary Club of Meridian presents A Night with Harry at the MSU Riley Center. Fundraising Dinner honoring Harry Mayer. Master of Ceremony Sid Salter. Rosters: David White, M.L. Waters, and Johnny Maloney. For tickets call 601-639-1306 or email Shared.Office@EMBDC.org.
Thursday, March 5
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Building, 814-45th Ave. We are asking everyone in Meridian and surrounding counties who are Valley alumni to attend as we continue to prepare for our banquet on April 3, 2020, at the Tommy Dulaney Center. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Thursday, March 19
• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Alliance Health Center and Rush Health Systems Spring Conference at the MSU Meridian Branch in the Kahlmus Auditorium, 1000 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. 601-483-6211.
• 7:30 p.m. - An Evening with Bruce Hornsby at the MSU Riley Center. www.msurileycenter.com or 601-696-2200.
Saturday, March 21
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Third Annual Allie Cat Run and Festival at City Hall Lawn. 5K Run, 2-mile Run/Walk, Kids Fun Run. Tickets time2run.raceentry.com.
Saturday, March 28
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. - 7th annual Martin Day, including a 5k race, car show, raffles, bounce house, fried and bar-b-que chicken. 11677 Newton County Martin Rd., Collinsville. Hosted by Martin Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
• 5-9 p.m. - Sipp & Savor - Annual Food & Drink Experience at The MAX. Sample chef-curated foods freshly prepared with Mississippi sourced ingredients by award-winning chefs from across the state. Tickets sales.msarts.org or FMI: call 601-581-1550.
Friday, April 3
• 6 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its annual banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center, 915 MS19, Meridian with guest speaker Mr. Jerry Dean Redmond Jr. Tickets are $30 for the event. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Friday, April 17
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets www.msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Friday, April 24
• 6 p.m. - Lauderdale County Relay for Life on City Hall Lawn.
Saturday, April 25
• 7 p.m. - The Newsboys United Tour at the Meridian Temple Theater. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Saturday, May 16
7:30 p.m. - Steel Betty with an optional barbecue dinner at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets $15 to $60. 6 p.m. Pre-Show Dinner. $25 advance purchase required. 601-696-2200 for tickets.
Thursday, May 28
• 7:30 p.m. - Fiddlin’ - a story of a place, its people, and their music with film director Julie Simone at the MSU Riley Center. General admission $12, Movie pass for all 4 films $36. 601-696-2200.
