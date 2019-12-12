Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Friday, Dec. 13
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soulé Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 6-9 p.m. - Blues Series: Alphonso Sanders, blues/jazz musician, and scholar at The MAX. Refreshments plus cash bar available. Purchase tickets online or at the door. $20 Non-members/free for members.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Jingle Bell Bazaar at the Multi-Purpose Bldg. Annex. 99 Westwood Ave., Quitman. No admission fee. FMI: 601-479-6901.
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soulé Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 5:30 p.m. - Stonewall Christmas Parade.
• 6 p.m. - Meridian Museum of Art’s Holiday Gala - Honoring Volunteer of the Year, Cary Haycox Community Service Recognition, The Carruth Family, and Southern Pipe and Supply Company, Inc. at 7 p.m. Music by Museum Preservation Society Band.
• 6:30 p.m. - Toomsuba Annual Christmas Parade around Lake Tom Bailey. FMI: Contact Christ Creighton at 601-938-2503.
Sunday, Dec. 15
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 6 p.m. - Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
Monday, Dec. 16
• 11 a.m. - Adults DIY Holiday Day Napkin Ornaments at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Easy Christmas Wreath Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soulé Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 11 a.m. - The Parkinson’s Support Group will have its annual Christmas lunch at Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church. This will be a catered event. Patients and caregivers are most welcome. Bring a smile and appetite. FMI: Call C.W. Rankin, 601-604-1919.
• 3-5 p.m. - Christmas Open House at the DeKalb Regional Model Railroad Museum, 299 Main Ave.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soulé Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adult (6th-12th Grade) Snowman Charm Pin Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Dec. 19
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soulé Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch: Join steel guitarist and bluesman Wes Lee in the courtyard at The MAX for an hour of live music.
• 12:05-1 p.m. - The group, Capital City Brass, of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, presents its Annual Christmas Concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1116 23rd Ave., Meridian. FMI: 601-693-2502.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade No-Sew Snowman Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy Group meets at 2 p.m.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Friday, Dec. 20
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soulé Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. - Vitalant Blood Drive at Bonita Lakes Mall at the Meeting Place in the Mall beside Belk.
• 7 p.m. - Home for the Holidays Variety Show at The MAX - Showcasing local talent.
Saturday, Dec. 21
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soulé Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 1-4 p.m. - Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Delta Nu Zeta Chapter will have a “Taste & Dine” The Zeta Way at the Council of Organizations, 814 45th Ave., Meridian. Dine-in or carryout is available. Please contact a member of our chapter to purchase tickets. Donation $20.
Sunday, Dec. 22
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
Monday, Dec. 23
• 11 a.m. - Adults Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
• 4:30 p.m. - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church presents “O Holy Night” with Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist. Midnight Mass begins at 10:30 p.m. with festive Choral Eucharist and Brass Ensemble. The church is located at 1116 23rd Ave., Meridian.
Sunday, Dec. 29
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 2-4 p.m. - Sucarnochee Sunday Revue at the historic Temple Theatre featuring various artists in the region with different genres of music. Hosted by singer/songwriter Jacky Jack White.
Monday, Dec. 30
• 11 a.m. - Adults DIY Canvas Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Jan. 2
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Building, 814-45th Ave. All alumni are encouraged to attend as we plan to continue to plan for our up-coming banquet which will be held at the Tommy E. Dulaney Center this year. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• 7 p.m. - Young Professionals of Meridian Membership Drive at DC Guitar Studio, 2211 Front St. FMI: Clark Terry, membership chair, 601-479-9757.
