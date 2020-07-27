Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
• Annual tax weekend (Sale Tax Holiday) will be July 31 through Aug. 1. FMI: 601-693-3433.
• Troubled by someone’s drinking/drug abuse? Al-Anon is here to help. Zoom meetings every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In person meetings every Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. FMI: 601-604-3215.
Tuesday, July 28
• 9:30 a.m.-noon - The last Teen Tuesday of the summer at The MAX - A full morning of activities designed for teens ages 12-16. Activities include dance and movement journaling, music, poetry, and arts and crafts. Registration required. Free admission. 601-581-1550.
• 1-3:30 p.m. - Audio Engineer Summer Camp at The MAX. Participants ages 14-18 will work with sound engineer Jonathan Parkison at this four-day camp. Students will learn the fundamentals of sound recording techniques, tracking, recording software and hardware, signal routing, effects, plugins and more. Class size is limited to 8. Registration required. $100 members/$115 non-members. 601-581-1550.
Wednesday, July 29
• 8-4 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Thursday, July 30
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. - Mini Maestros at The MAX for children 5 and under. Activities include music, crafts, games, and dance. Free for toddlers and their parents/caregivers with adult admission. Limit two children per adult. Registration recommended. 601-581-1550.
Friday, July 31
• 5:30-7 p.m. - HumBox Virtual Lecture: Pandemic History with Julian Rankin at The MAX. Free and open to the public. Registration recommended. FMI: 601-581-1550.
Saturday, Aug.1
• 8 a.m.-noon - Earth's Bounty at Singing Brakeman Park: Available produce should include corn, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, eggs and sugar cane. Homemade goods will include baked goods, home canned products, goat’s milk and cheese, salsa, honey and relishes.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - First Saturday: Mississippi Road Trip at The MAX. The day’s activities include a lecture and musical performance by Scott Baretta, host of MPB’s “Highway 61” and IPhone/Android photography workshop. Make + Take workshops from 10 a.m.noon, and more. All events are free with museum admission. $5 adults, $1 youth 6-17, kids 5 and under and members are always free.
Friday, Aug. 7
• 6-9 p.m. - Blues Series: Jamell Richardson at The MAX. Richardson is known for his “B.B. King-like” facial expressions.
Saturday, Aug. 8
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - Second Saturday Market at Hickory PickN. Fruits/veggies, homemade furniture and crafts, natural products, canned goods/jellies, etc. FMI: 601-678-3313 or 601-357-5053.
• 4-5:30 p.m. - Southbound Series: Will Jacks Illustrated Talk at The MAX.
Sunday, Aug. 9
• 6 p.m. - The Lefevre Quartet from Atlanta, Ga. will be in concert at Salem Baptist Church, 2380 Salem Rd., Lake. Everyone is invited to attend. FMI: 601-775-8272. A love offering will be taken.
Thursday, Aug. 13
• 10 a.m.-noon - Wesley House Monthly Food Bag Distribution - pick up at Druid Hills U.M. Church, 3565 State Blvd., Meridian. You must bring a photo ID and Social Security card. FMI or see if you qualify please contact Wesley House, 601-485-4736.
Saturday, Aug. 15
• 4-5:30 p.m. - Southbound Series: Stacey Wilson: Illustrated Talk + Gallery Tour at The MAX.
Thursday, Aug. 20
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert with LaQuinton Holliday at The MAX. Free and open to the public.
• 8-10 p.m. - WineDown at The MAX. Join us for a Rose’ wine tasting and win the “Best Bottle” title. Registration required. $15 per person. Free for MAX members.
Saturday, Aug. 22
• 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets msurileycenter.com. 601-696-2200.
• 4-5:30 p.m. - Titus Brooks Heagins: Illustrated Talk at The MAX.
Saturday, Aug. 29
• 2-3:30 p.m. - Tony Lewis: Illustrated Talk at The MAX.
• 6-10 p.m. - Sipp & Savor at The MAX with cuisine prepared by top Mississippi chefs, with beverages and music. 601-581-1550.
Thursday, September 3
• 6-10 p.m. - The MAX Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2020: Honoring the five artists selected for induction: Musicians Tammy Wynette, Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker, and Jerry Lee Lewis and post Margaret Walker.
Thursday, Sept. 10
• 10 a.m.-noon - Wesley House Monthly Food Bag Distribution - pick up at Druid Hills U.M. Church, 3565 State Blvd., Meridian. You must bring a photo ID and Social Security card. FMI or see if you qualify please contact Wesley House, 601-485-4736.
Saturday, Sept. 19
• 7 p.m. - Big Daddy Weave at Northcrest Baptist Church. Originally scheduled for March 26; all previously purchased tickets will be valid.
Saturday, Sept. 26
• 8 a.m. - Wing Dang Doodle Festival in Forest.
Saturday, Oct. 10
• The first Annual Celtic Warrior Challenge at Bonita Lakes Park - a fundraiser for “More Heart than Scars”, which is a non-profit that focuses oil helping handicapped individuals and veterans get active and physically fit. FMI: www.moreheartthanscars.org.
