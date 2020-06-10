Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
Daily
Thursday, June 11
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. - Community-wide Yard Sale from Newton to Louisville. Over 70 vendors stretched out for 50 miles on sides of Hwy. Food and concessions available. Facebook Hwy. 15 Yard Sale. The sale will continue through June 14.
Friday, June 12
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Opening Reception Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South at The MAX.
Saturday, June 13
• 9 a.m. - 2nd Saturday Market at Hickory PickN.
• 9 a.m. - State Games Archery 3D and Field at Camp Binachi, 4626 Camp Rd., Meridian.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Exhibit Opening of Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South at The MAX. Runs through Sept. 6. Free with museum admission at The MAX; Free and open to the public at The Meridian Museum of Art.
Thursday, June 18
• 11 a.m.-7 p.m. - Vitalant Donor’s Island Blood Drive at MCC’s Tommy Dulaney Center. For appointment visit Vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch at The MAX with Purvis-native Cole Hill —guitarist, songwriter, and smooth soulful singer.
Friday, June 19
• Noon-10 p.m. - Summer Film Series: “Glory” featuring MAX legend Morgan Freeman, at The MAX.
Thursday, June 25
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Night Market at The MAX.
Saturday, July 4
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Family Fun Day at The MAX.
Friday, July 10
• Noon-1 p.m.- Film Series: Dark Crystal at The MAX.
Thursday, July 16
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch with Sam Mooney at The MAX in the MAX Courtyard. Free and open to the public.
Friday, July 17
• Noon-1 p.m. - Film Series: Girls! Girls! Girls! at The MAX.
Saturday, July 18
• 9 a.m.-noon - Calligraphy Workshop with Graham Caraway at The MAX. Registration required.
Thursday, July 23
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert with Sam Mooney at The MAX.
Friday, July 24
• 6-9 p.m. - Blues Series: Aa’Keela and The Beats at The MAX.
Saturday, Aug. 22
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets msurileycenter.com. 601-696-2200.
Saturday, Aug. 29
• 6-10 p.m. - Sipp & Savor at The MAX with cuisine prepared by top Mississippi chefs, with beverages and music. 601-581-1550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.