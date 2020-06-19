Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
Daily:
Saturday, June 20
• 8 a.m.-noon - SunSouth Farmers Market, 2607 South Frontage Road - local items and fresh produce. FMI: Contact Bill or Trevor, 601-482-1799.
• 8:30-9:30 a.m. - Love and Peas Community Garden Work Session. Participants are invited to come help weed, pick tomatoes and green beans that will be divided among the workers, 5201 Hwy. 493.
• 10 a.m. - Class of 2020 Virtual Residency Graduation Ceremony hosted by EC-HealthNet Family Medicine Residency Program at The MAX in the outdoor courtyard.
Thursday, June 25
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Night Market at The MAX.
Saturday, July 4
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Family Fun Day at The MAX.
Friday, July 10
• Noon-1 p.m.- Film Series: Dark Crystal at The MAX.
Thursday, July 16
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch with Sam Mooney at The MAX in the MAX Courtyard. Free and open to the public.
Friday, July 17
• Noon-1 p.m. - Film Series: Girls! Girls! Girls! at The MAX.
Saturday, July 18
• 9 a.m.-noon - Calligraphy Workshop with Graham Caraway at The MAX. Registration required.
Thursday, July 23
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert with Sam Mooney at The MAX.
Friday, July 24
• 6-9 p.m. - Blues Series: Aa’Keela and The Beats at The MAX.
Saturday, Aug. 22
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets msurileycenter.com. 601-696-2200.
Saturday, Aug. 29
• 6-10 p.m. - Sipp & Savor at The MAX with cuisine prepared by top Mississippi chefs, with beverages and music. 601-581-1550.
