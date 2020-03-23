Daily:
Thursday, March 26
• Noon-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch With Sam Mooney at The MAX on Facebook live. Watch our social media channels for more live music and other content.
Thursday, April 9
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Grand Opening Celebration of Coburn’s new Meridian location. Serving Jambalaya, and the Coburn’s #34 Nascar race car and 1934 truck will be on display, along with presentations from vendors. Win door prizes. 2103 B St., Meridian.
Saturday, May 16
7:30 p.m. - Steel Betty with an optional barbecue dinner at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets $15 to $60. 6 p.m. Pre-Show Dinner. $25 advance purchase required. 601-696-2200 for tickets.
Thursday, May 28
• 7:30 p.m. - Fiddlin’ - a story of a place, its people, and their music with film director Julie Simone at the MSU Riley Center. General admission $12, Movie pass for all 4 films $36. 601-696-2200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.