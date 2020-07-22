Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
FYI:
• Bonita Lakes Mall annual tax weekend (Sale Tax Holiday) will be July 31 through Aug. 1. FMI: 601-693-3433.
• Troubled by someone’s drinking/drug abuse? Al-Anon is here to help. Zoom meetings every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In person meetings every Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. FMI: 601-604-3215.
Daily:
Thursday, July 23
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. - Mini Maestros at The MAX for children 5 and under. Activities include music, crafts, games, and dance. Free for toddlers and their parents/caregivers with adult admission. Limit two children per adult. Registration recommended. 601-581-1550.
• Love Out Loud 2020 - July 20-24 - To sign up to serve go to www.lolmeridian.com.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert with Sam Mooney at The MAX.
Friday, July 24
• Love Out Loud 2020 - July 20-24 - To sign up to serve go to www.lolmeridian.com.
Saturday, July 25
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Believe Women’s Conference 2020 with speakers Jacee Beth Thomas and Daphne Brooks. Held at Gateway Church, 3750 Lauderdale Rd. Pre-register by texting or calling 205-499-6241. Free to attend, light lunch provided, masks are welcome, but not required. Time of worship with Eternal Vision.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Collodion Photography Demonstration at the Meridian Museum of Art - Noted photographer Euphus Ruth will demonstrate wet-plate colloid photography, a process invented by Frederick Scott Archer in 1851. Free and open to the public.
• 2 p.m.-9 p.m. - Camp Meridale Soft Opening - Live worship music, food vendors, Sno Biz, firework show (if not too dry), small group tours, discount package deals and price sheets, games. We will obey rules of COVID at time of event.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Historic Photography Processes Talk at The MAX - Noted photographer Euphus Ruth will speak about his use of historic photographic processes in relation to the Southbound exhibition. Join live at the MAX, or participate from home via Facebook live. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, July 28
• 9:30 a.m.-noon - Join us for the last Teen Tuesday of the summer at The MAX - A full morning of activities designed for teens ages 12-16. Activities include dance and movement journaling, music, poetry, and arts and crafts. Registration required. Free admission. 601-581-1550.
• 1-3:30 p.m. - Audio Engineer Summer Camp at The MAX. Participants ages 14-18 will work with sound engineer Jonathan Parkison at this four-day camp. Students will learn the fundamentals of sound recording techniques, tracking, recording software and hardware, signal routing, effects, plugins and more. Class size is limited to 8. Registration required. $100 members/$115 non-members. 601-581-1550.
Wednesday, July 29
• 8-4 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Thursday, July 30
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. - Mini Maestros at The MAX for children 5 and under. Activities include music, crafts, games, and dance. Free for toddlers and their parents/caregivers with adult admission. Limit two children per adult. Registration recommended. 601-581-1550.
Saturday, Aug. 8
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - Second Saturday Market at Hickory PickN. Fruits/veggies, homemade furniture and crafts, natural products, canned goods/jellies, etc. FMI: 601-678-3313 or 601-357-5053.
Thursday, Aug. 13
• 10 a.m.-noon - Wesley House Monthly Food Bag Distribution - pick up at Druid Hills U.M. Church, 3565 State Blvd., Meridian. You must bring a photo ID and Social Security card. FMI or see if you qualify please contact Wesley House, 601-485-4736.
Saturday, Aug. 22
• 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets msurileycenter.com. 601-696-2200.
Thursday, Sept. 10
• 10 a.m.-noon - Wesley House Monthly Food Bag Distribution - pick up at Druid Hills U.M. Church, 3565 State Blvd., Meridian. You must bring a photo ID and Social Security card. FMI or see if you qualify please contact Wesley House, 601-485-4736.
Saturday, Sept. 19
• 7 p.m. - Big Daddy Weave at Northcrest Baptist Church. Originally scheduled for March 26; all previously purchased tickets will be valid.
Saturday, Sept. 26
• 8 a.m. - Wing Dang Doodle Festival in Forest.
