Tuesday, Feb. 4
• 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. - The 57th annual Kentucky Ham Meal at First Christian Church. Tickets are $8 per plate and may be purchased by any church member, at the church office, or at the door on the days of the meal. The church is located at 1301 23rd Ave. FMI: Call the church office at 601-693-1425.
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Bear Craft - Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 5-7 p.m. - The 57th annual Kentucky Ham Meal at First Christian Church. Tickets are $8 per plate and may be purchased by any church member, at the church office, or at the door on the days of the meal. The church is located at 1301 23rd Ave. FMI: Call the church office at 601-693-1425.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
• 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. - The 57th annual Kentucky Ham Meal at First Christian Church. Tickets are $8 per plate and may be purchased by any church member, at the church office, or at the door on the days of the meal. The church is located at 1301 23rd Ave. FMI: Call the church office at 601-693-1425.
• 11:30 a.m. - The monthly meeting of the Central MS Chapter 1251 of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) will be held at Ronnies Steak and Grill, 734 Pecan Ave., Philadelphia.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Velvet Art Mandala Backpack at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 6-7 p.m. - Becoming a Foster Parent Seminar at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church, 4032 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian. Refreshments will be served. FMI: 601-484-5124.
Thursday, Feb. 6
• 8-9:30 a.m. MEC Tour at the MSU Riley Center - Building a better, brighter Mississippi. Co-hosted by: EMBDC And Newton Chamber of Commerce. There is no cost to attend this meeting. Pre-registration is required at www.mec.ms or call 601-969-0022.
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39N. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. FMI: Leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th grade Crafts: Kite Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Mississippi Valley State University will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg. 814-45th Ave. All the alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties are asked to attend as we continue to prepare for its upcoming banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center. FMI: 602-350-0255.
• 7:30 p.m. - Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group at the MSU Riley Center. 601-696-2200. www.msurileycenter.com.
Monday, Feb. 10
• 11 a.m. - Adults Crafts: Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Lauderdale County Soil and Water Conservation District annual Tree Giveaway at the USDA Service Center, 1030 Hwy. 19S (in front of the Agri-Center). FMI: 601-483-4100 ext. 3.
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time: Beary Special Valentine Magnet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Crafts: Red Tote Canvas Bag at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Feb. 13
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts: Valentine Glitter Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Saturday, Feb. 15
• 7 p.m. - Disney’s Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College in the McCain Theatre. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-484-8650.
Sunday, Feb. 16
• 2 p.m. - Disney’s Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College in the McCain Theatre. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-484-8650.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time: George Washington at The Meridian Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Crafts: DIY Mardi Gras Bracelet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• 8 a.m. - Active Shooter Presentation at Bonita Lakes Mall at The Meeting Place just outside of Belk. This is a free presentation facilitated by Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 2-6 p.m. - Lauderdale County Unclaimed Property Event in the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors boardroom.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Abe Lincoln Log Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy - 2 p.m.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Friday, Feb. 21
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Saturday, Feb. 22
• 4-10 p.m. - Meridian Mardi Gras at City Hall with the Krewe of Midas parade at 5 p.m., kids activities, Krewe of Barkus parade at 4 p.m., great music, and much more.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Sunday, Feb. 23
• 2 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Monday, Feb. 24
• 11 a.m. - Adult Craft: DIY Wood Tray at the Meridian Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time - M is for Mouse at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess 4:30 p.m.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Game Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Feb. 27
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Toilet Tissue Paper Flower Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 28
• 7 p.m. - Tenth Avenue North with special guest Micah Tyler at Northcrest Baptist Church. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Saturday, Feb. 29
• 9 a.m.-noon - MCM-Meridian’s Dr. Seuss Silly Birthday Celebration will be held at the MAX courtyard (2155 Front St., Meridian). This event is free to the public and will integrate hands-on activities for all families to enjoy.
Tuesday, March 3
• 5:15-8 p.m. - East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and Rotary Club of Meridian presents A Night with Harry at the MSU Riley Center. Fundraising Dinner honoring Harry Mayer. Master of Ceremony Sid Salter. Rosters: David White, M.L. Waters, and Johnny Maloney. For tickets call 601-639-1306 or email Shared.Office@EMBDC.org.
Thursday, March 19
• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Alliance Health Center and Rush Health Systems Spring Conference at the MSU Meridian Branch in the Kahlmus Auditorium, 1000 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. 601-483-6211.
• 7:30 p.m. - An Evening with Bruce Hornsby at the MSU Riley Center. www.msurileycenter.com or 601-696-2200.
Saturday, March 21
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Third Annual Allie Cat Run and Festival at City Hall Lawn. 5K Run, 2-mile Run/Walk, Kids Fun Run. Tickets time2run.raceentry.com.
Saturday, March 28
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. - 7th Annual Martin Day, including a 5k race, car show, raffles, bounce house, fried and bar-b-que chicken. 11677 Newton County Martin Rd., Collinsville. Hosted by Martin Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
• 5-9 p.m. - Sipp & Savor - Annual Food & Drink Experience at The MAX. Sample chef-curated foods freshly prepared with Mississippi sourced ingredients by award-winning chefs from across the state. Tickets sales.msarts.org or FMI: call 601-581-1550.
Friday, April 17
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets www.msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Friday, April 24
• 6 p.m. - Lauderdale County Relay for Life on City Hall Lawn.
Saturday, April 25
• 7 p.m. - The Newsboys United Tour at the Meridian Temple Theater. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
