FYI:
• The City of Meridian announces that the southbound lanes of Airport Blvd. , between 5th St. and 8th St., will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, through Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, for sewer repair.
• Troubled by someone’s drinking/drug abuse? Al-Anon is here to help. Zoom meetings every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In-person meetings every Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. FMI: 601-604-3215.
Daily:
Thursday, Sept. 10
• 10 a.m.-noon - Wesley House Monthly Food Bag Distribution - pick up at Druid Hills U.M. Church, 3565 State Blvd., Meridian. You must bring a photo ID and Social Security card. FMI or see if you qualify please contact Wesley House, 601-485-4736.
• 6 p.m. - MOPS meeting at Fifteenth Ave. Baptist Church. Plan to arrive around 5:45 p.m. to social distance upstairs. Plan to hear from Mandy Orioto, CEO of MOPS International.
Saturday, Sept. 12
• 9 a.m. - Cowkids Youth Rodeo at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.
• 6 p.m. - Benefit singing for the Louisiana Hurricane Victims featuring gospel group Southern Joy at East Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 4126 CR 672 in Quitman. Southern Joy features vocal singers: Todd Kemp, Shane Harper, Hunter Harper, Johnny Rivers, Josh Beckman, and Pianist Ms. Martha Murff. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
• 7:30 a.m. - EMBDC Golf Classic at Northwood Country Club. FMI: 601-693-1306.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert at The MAX with Seth Power from Jackson. Bring your lunch and enjoy an hour of music outdoors in The MAX Courtyard. Attendance limited to 20.
• 5-9 p.m. - The MAX and Earth’s Bounty will have an end-of-summer NightMarket. Stop by the MAX for beer and wine, a farm-to-table experience, artists, artisans, farm vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, music by Seth Power, and more. Masks required for entry. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, Sept. 19
• 7 p.m. - Big Daddy Weave at Northcrest Baptist Church. Originally scheduled for March 26; all previously purchased tickets will be valid.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
•7 p.m. - New Meridian Holiness Deliverance Church will have its Women of Honor Conference. The Conference will continue through Friday, Sept. 25 with a final service on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
• 10 a.m. - Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting for HYPE Adventures (former Sears at Bonita Lakes Mall.)
• Noon-1 p.m. - New Date Lunch plus a Movie: The MAX Summer Film Series closes out with The Lion King.
• 7:30 p.m. - The MAX Summer Film Series closes out with The Lion King.
Saturday, Sept. 26
• 8 a.m.-3 p.m. - Wildlife Festival hosted by Faith Assembly of God at Archusa Lake in Quitman. Fun, fellowship, and entertainment.
• 8 a.m. - Wing Dang Doodle Festival in Forest.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Exhibit Opening: Mississippi Painter and writer William Dunlap presents “The Saga of the Red Eye Rooster and exhibition and book featuring the work of O.W. “Pappy” Kitchens. Free with museum admission. Continues through March 7.
Saturday, Oct. 3
• 9 a.m. - Deliberately Distorted: Join The MAX as they celebrate the mystery of the “The Mad Potter of Biloxi.” George E. Ohr. Continues through January 10.
Saturday, Oct. 10
• Celtic Warrior Challenge at Bonita Lakes Park - a fundraiser for “More Heart than Scars”, which is a non-profit that focuses oil helping handicapped individuals and veterans get active and physically fit. FMI: www.moreheartthanscars.org.
Thursday, Oct. 22
• 6-9 p.m. - Meridian’s 6th annual Bud + Burgers at Singing Brakeman Park. Home cooks, restaurants, businesses, or organizations to assemble teams to compete for prizes for the best burger. All proceeds from the event go to L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen. FMI: Contact annagrace@mitchellcompanies.com.
Friday, Nov. 20
• 8 p.m. - Singer, guitarist, and songwriter Marty Stuart to perform at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets go on sale Sept. 1. Call the Box Office at 601-696-2020.
