Tuesday, Jan. 14
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time - Crafts: DYO Snowman Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
• 1 p.m. - MLK Celebration Program at Meridian Community College in the McCain Theater on the campus of MCC. FMI: 601-484-8795
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (6th-12th Grade) Crafts Color Me Bottle Holder at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Jan. 16
• 11 a.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert with Southern Drive at The MAX. Free and open to the public.
• 11:30 a.m. - The Lauderdale County Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting on the second floor of Weidmann’s. The guest speaker for this month will be Debbie Ford, Co-President of the Lauderdale County League of Women Voters. Everyone is welcome to attend.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts MLK Day Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
• 6:30 p.m. - Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr. at the Meridian Little Theatre, 4334 Hwy. 39 North, Meridian. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 601-482-6371 - $12/$15.
Friday, Jan. 17
• 6:30 p.m. - Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr. at the Meridian Little Theatre, 4334 Hwy. 39 North, Meridian. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 601-482-6371 - $12/$15.
Saturday, Jan. 18
• 9 a.m. - CowKids Youth Rodeo at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.
• 6 p.m. - 2020 Clear Vision Rally with Sandra Hancock at GracePointe Church, 8522 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
• 7 p.m. - Winter Classical featuring Jenny Gregoire at the MSU Riley Center. Adults $35; Military $25; Students $10. 601-696-2200.
Sunday, Jan. 19
• 12:30 p.m. - 2020 Clear Vision Rally with Sandra Hancock at GracePointe Church, 8522 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time - Crafts: Clothes Pin Caterpillar Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10:30 a.m. - The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church. Guest speaker, fellowship, and refreshments. FMI: 601-604-1919.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Stroke Support Group Meeting at Anderson South Cafeteria. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month. Call Tom Maynor at 601-703-5477.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (6th-12th Grade) Crafts Color Carrying Case at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts Tiny Tile Coaster Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Genealogy meets at 2 p.m.
• 7 p.m. - Young Professionals of Meridian Membership Drive at DC Guitar Studio, 2211 Front St. FMI: Clark Terry, membership chair, 601-479-9757.
Saturday, Jan. 25
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Exhibit Opening: Heal the Knife that Cuts the Wound at The MAX. Lindsay Carraway is a self-taught painter and mixed media artist. On Exhibit Jan.25-May 3, 2020. Free with museum admission.
• 1 p.m. - The Porterville Consolidated School Reunion Committee will have its first meeting at the new Community Center, Old Rock Rd., Porterville. Everyone who attended the old school is asked to attend as we prepare for the up-coming banquet. FMI: 662-476-5768.
Monday, Jan. 27
• 11 a.m. - Adults Crafts Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6-8 p.m. - Newborn Care Class in the Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Call 601-553-6123 to reserve your spot.
• 6-8 p.m. - Big Brother! Big Sister! classes in the Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Call 601-553-6123 to reserve your spot.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Crafts: Color Your Own Snowman Bag. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting at Anderson South Cafeteria. The group meets on the 4th Tuesday of the month. FMI: Call 601-703-5477.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (6th-12th Grade) at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Crafts DYI Flower Wreaths.
Thursday, Jan. 30
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts DIY Snake Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Saturday, Feb. 1
• 2 p.m. - No Limits Monster Trucks Lauderdale County Agri-Center Meridian - two events in one day, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Discount tickets at O’Reilly Auto Parts in the area.
Thursday, Feb. 6
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Mississippi Valley State University will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg. 814-45th Ave. All the alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties are asked to attend as we continue to prepare for its upcoming banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center. FMI: 602-350-0255.
• 7:30 p.m. - Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group at the MSU Riley Center. 601-696-2200. www.msurileycenter.com.
Saturday, Feb. 15
• 7 p.m. - Disney Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College. Tickets will be sold for $10 at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore located on the MCC campus. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-581-3502.
Sunday, Feb. 16
• 2 p.m. - Disney Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College. Tickets will be sold for $10 at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore located on the MCC campus. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-581-3502.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Friday, Feb. 21
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Saturday, Feb. 22
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Sunday, Feb. 23
• 2 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Monday, Feb. 24
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Friday, Feb. 28
• 7 p.m. - Tenth Avenue North with special guest Micah Tyler at Northcrest Baptist Church. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Thursday, March 19
• 7:30 p.m. - An Evening with Bruce Hornsby at the MSU Riley Center. www.msurileycenter.com or 601-696-2200.
Friday, April 17
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets www.msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Saturday, April 25
• 7 p.m. - The Newsboys United Tour at the Meridian Temple Theater. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
