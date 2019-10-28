Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Goofy Face Pumpkin Magnet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 2-5 p.m. - Free Vein Screening at Rush Health Systems. Call 601-703-4600 to reserve your apt. time.
• 5:30-8 p.m. Northeast Lauderdale High School’s Fall Festival - live country music from Daniel House, haunted hallway, jumpers, fun and games, food, trunk or treat.
• 5:30 p.m. - East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public. The FRF will be held at the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Halloween Luminaries at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 31
• 2 p.m. - EMBDC will host a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at The Skin Cancer Clinic with Dr. Condon Hughes.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Halloween Tote Bags at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Friday, Nov. 1
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Soule’ Live Steam Festival, 1808 4th St., Downtown Meridian. Take a trip back to the age of steam with a tour through America’s last intact steam engine factory. Working machine shop, molten iron pouring, blacksmithing, Street Organ, Fall Rally. Admission $5, students free. FMI: 601-693-9905.
• 10 a.m. - EMBDC will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Comprehensive Care, LLC, 1054 Hwy. 19 South.
• 10 a.m. - Multi County Community Service Agency, Inc., its Board of Directors, and the Lauderdale County Foster Grandparent Program Staff, and Volunteers, invite you to its Veterans Brunch - Theme: “Honoring All Who Served” with guest speaker Retired Army Col. Jennifer Riley-Collins, at the Mt. Barton School Bldg., 2900 Saint Paul St. RSVP by Oct. 25, by calling 601-483-4838. Limited seating.
• 7-11:30 p.m. - Young Professionals of Meridian presents Casino and Carnival at the MSU Riley Center, benefiting the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian. Come out and play blackjack, poker, craps, ring toss, putt-putt and more! 21 plus event. Single tickets $50; couples ticket $80; single package $95; Couples package $175. Tickets by Eventbrite.
Saturday, Nov. 2
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Soule’ Live Steam Festival, 1808 4th St., Downtown Meridian. Take a trip back to the age of steam with a tour through America’s last intact steam engine factory. Working machine shop, molten iron pouring, blacksmithing, Street Organ, Fall Rally. Admission $5, students free. FMI: 601-693-9905.
• 2 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents Annie in the McCain Theater. Tickets on sale in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore - 601-484-8650. FMI: 601-484-8678 or visit meridiancc.edu/arts-letters.
• 6 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents Annie in the McCain Theater. Tickets on sale in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore - 601-484-8650. FMI: 601-484-8678 or visit meridiancc.edu/arts-letters.
Sunday, Nov. 3
• 2 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents Annie in the McCain Theater. Tickets on sale in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore - 601-484-8650. FMI: 601-484-8678 or visit meridiancc.edu/arts-letters.
Monday, Nov. 4
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Fall Wreath at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Hug a Bear Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
• 2-5 p.m. - You are invited to a Be A Santa To A Senior Open House at Homestead Senior Care, 4808 Great River Drive Suite C, Meridian. FMI: Contact Julie Webb, 601-286-3242 or julie.webb@homeinstead.com.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Wood Photo Block at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Nov. 7
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Bushels Basket Magnet Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg., 814-45th Ave. We will distribute raffle tickets for our annual fundraiser and collecting large canned goods to be distributed to local charitable organizations for the upcoming holiday season. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Saturday, Nov. 9
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Holiday Gift Bazaar at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4223 Poplar Springs Drive. FMI: 60-485-4105.
• 7:30 p.m. - Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets from $35 to $100. Visit www.msurileycenter.com for tickets or call the Box Office, 601-696-2200.
Monday, Nov. 11
• 10:30 a.m. - Veterans Day Ceremony at Doughboy Monument, 23rd Ave.-6th St. FMI: Van McCarty, 601-483-6984.
• Noon - Luncheon for Veterans at VFW Post 79, 5614 Old Hwy. 80 West. FMI: Ann Murphy, 601-693-5382.
• 3 p.m. - Veterans Day Parade, downtown Meridian, begins at 9th St.-25th Ave. FMI: Leroy Morse, 601-429-5179.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Pumpkin Pie Magnet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Unfinished Wood Trinket Box at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Nov. 14
• 8 a.m. - Inaugural Visit of The Wall That Heals in Columbia, Miss., Nov. 14-17. There will be an 8 a.m. Flag Raising ceremony, a noon wreath-laying ceremony, 4:30 p.m. Sunset ceremony, and a Candlelight ceremony on Saturday, the 16th at 6:30 p.m. Ehe event is free and open to the public 24 hours a day until its closing Sunday at 2 p.m.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Paper Bag Owl Thanksgiving Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 5:30-10 p.m. - The Seventh Annual United Way of East Mississippi’s Women’s Leadership Council’s Power of the Purse at the MSU Riley Center. Sneak Peek starts at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and Wine - Power of the Purse is a live & silent auction that benefits the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a community impact of United Way of East Mississippi. Tickets $40, 601-693-2732.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents the MCC Jazz Band under the direction of Carey Smith with guest artist Don Black. A special night of swing and the big band sound in the McCain Theater. FMI: 601-484-8678.
• 7:30 p.m. - Norman Foote at the MSU Riley Center. With his guitar, his songs, and his goofy props and puppets, Norman Foote charms adults and inspires kids to fits of giggles. VIP $35, A $25, B $20, Family Pass $45. 601-696-2200.
Friday, Nov. 15
• 9 a.m.-6 p.m. - 8th Annual Christmas Open House at Family Flea Market and Antique Mall, 1107 B St., Meridian. Food, drinks, sales and tons of fun.
Saturday, Nov. 16
• 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Meridian Mistletoe Market at the Temple Theatre.
• 9 a.m.-6 p.m. - 8th Annual Christmas Open House at Family Flea Market and Antique Mall, 1107 B St., Meridian. Food, drinks, sales and tons of fun.
Sunday, Nov. 17
• 6 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents MCC Gospel Choir in the McCain Theater. Enjoy spirituals, anthems, contemporary worship, and gospel music. FMI: 601-484-8678.
Monday, Nov. 18
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Shape Turkey Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) STEM (Newton’s Cradle Storm).
• 7:30 p.m. - An Acoustic Evening With John Hiatt at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
Thursday, Nov. 21
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Thanksgiving Turkeys at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5-7 p.m. - Open Gala for the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. 905 Martin Luther King Drive, Meridian. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 5-9 p.m. - Meridian Council for the Arts presents Third Thursdays Concert Series - location to be determined. A free concert featuring Bishop Gunn plus Royal Horses.
Friday, Nov. 22
• 5-9 p.m. - Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival Preview at The MAX - Join us for a preview of the Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival, bringing artists, artisans, and foodies together for an evening of live music, Christmas cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and more! $5 cover fee ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Nov. 23
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Tis the Season Market at the Neshoba County Coliseum - lots of vendors showing the latest in fashion, gifts, and home decor.
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival at The MAX - Join us for a preview of the Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival, bringing artists, artisans, and foodies together for an evening of live music, Christmas cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and more! $5 cover fee ages 12 and up.
Monday, Nov. 25
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Pom Pom Owl Ornament at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Mandela Sand Art Pictures at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
