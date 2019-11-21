Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Friday, Nov. 22
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Drive, Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439. Monday through Saturday tours will continue through Dec. 30 from 9-5 p.m.
• 5-9 p.m. - Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival Preview at The MAX - Join us for a preview of the Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival, bringing artists, artisans, and foodies together for an evening of live music, Christmas cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and more! $5 cover fee ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Nov. 23
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Tis the Season Market at the Neshoba County Coliseum - lots of vendors showing the latest in fashion, gifts, and home decor.
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival at The MAX - Join us for a preview of the Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival, bringing artists, artisans, and foodies together for an evening of live music, Christmas cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and more! $5 cover fee ages 12 and up.
• 10 a.m.-noon - Santa’s Welcome Party at Bonita Lakes Mall Center Court.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Monday, Nov. 25
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Pom Pom Owl Ornament at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 7 p.m. - Ballet Magnificat on the historic Temple Theatre stage Light Has Come - The Angels’ Story. Admission - $20 reserved; $10 general admission. For tickets or more information: 601-693-5353 or 601-934-1033 or 601-480-0393.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Mandela Sand Art Pictures at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Nov. 28
• 2 p.m. - Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Silva Linings Cheesecakery, 121 N Main St., Newton.
Monday, Dec. 2
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Bell’s Best Cookbooks annual sale will take place across from City Hall Christmas tree in the old Telephone Bldg. 2301 7th St., Meridian. Many Southern cookbooks, RADA knives, and accessories are available for purchase from $5 up. They make great Christmas presents. The sale begins Monday, Dec. 2 and goes through Friday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
• 4 p.m. - Community Grief Support Group Meeting at Quitman First United Methodist Church with Pastor, Rev. Pam Randall in the Kirkland Activity Center (the red brick house on the corner beside the church, 203 E. Franklin St.) FMI: Hospice Compassus, 601-483-5200 or Quitman First United Methodist Church, 601-776-2637.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
• 6-9 p.m. - Pet Photos with Santa at Bonita Lakes Mall.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• 11:30 a.m. - The monthly meeting of the Central MS Chapter of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) will be held at Ronnie’s Steak House and Grill, 734 Pecan Ave., Philadelphia. All active and retired federal employees and spouses are invited to attend. FMI: 601-416-1053.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents A Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presented by the MCC Music Department in the McCain Theater. FMI: 601-484-8678.
• 5-6 p.m. - Eudora Welty Cocktail Hour at The MAX.
• 6 p.m. - Newton’s Holiday Christmas Parade “The Magic of Christmas.”
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 8-10 p.m. - The East Central Community College Astronomy Club will hold a public viewing and information session in observance of worldwide Astronomy Day. The free come-and-go event is open to the public and will be held on the front lawn of the campus on West Broad St. in Decatur. FMI: Contact Greg Holekamp at gholekamp@eccc.edu or 601-635-6262.
Friday, Dec. 6
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - 10th Annual WhistleStop Marketplace at the Historic Newton Depot, 128 S. Main St., in Newton. FMI: 601-683-2201.
• 7 p.m. - Peppermint Pops with the Texas Tenors at the MSU Riley Center. The Meridian Symphony Chorus also join in the fun! Complete with an audience sing-a-long and cookies with Santa. Adults $45; Military $35; students $15. FMI: 601-693-2224.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 7 p.m. - The Harlem Wizards vs The Quitman Panther Razzle Dazzlers in the Quitman High School Gym. Tickets can be purchased at harlemwizards.com. Tickets for students are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Reserve is $16 and Courtside Plus is $25 and can only be purchased online. Doors open at 6 p.m. FMI: Contact Quitman Jr. High, 601-776-6243.
Sunday, Dec. 8
• 2 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Monday, Dec. 9
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
Thursday, Dec. 12
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
Friday, Dec. 13
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Christmas Bazaar at Silva Linings Cheesecakery - 121 N Main St., Newton.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Jingle Bell Bazaar at the Multi-Purpose Bldg. Annex. 99 Westwood Ave., Quitman. No admission fee. FMI: 601-479-6901.
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
Sunday, Dec. 15
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 6 p.m. - Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
