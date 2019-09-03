Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Daily:
Wednesday, Sept. 4
• 11:30 a.m. - The monthly meeting of the Central MS Chapter 1251 of NARFE ( National Active and Retired Federal Employees) will be held at Ronnie’s Steak and Grill, 734 Pecan Ave., Philadelphia. FMI: 601-416-1053.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) Butterfly Sand Art at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 5
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Grandparent Picture Frame at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Building, 814-45th Ave. We are asking all alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties to attend as we prepare for the fiscal year events. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Friday, Sept. 6
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Chicken Spaghetti Fund Raiser for VFW Post 79 Old Hwy. 80W - $8, includes salad, bread, and dessert. Eat-in or carry out. Will deliver if five or more. 601-485-4042.
• 2 p.m. - The East Central MS Retired Educators will have its September meeting at the Meridian Senior Citizens Center. Members and interested educators should arrive for social at 1:30 p.m. with the meeting at 2 p.m. ECMREA are to bring school supplies to donate to the B&G Club and to make reservations for our Fall trip to the Jackson Museums. Guest speaker will be Lauderdale County School District School Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain. FMI: 601-604-2933.
Saturday, Sept. 7
• 6 p.m. - Jamal Roberts Single Release Concert featuring Sunday’s Best Season 9 contestants Keyla Richardson, Chelsea Barnes, & Tiffany Moore at Fifth St. Baptist Church, 2530 Hwy. 45 N., Meridian. Also featuring the Union Grove Mass Choir, Children of Christ & the McGee Sisters. Hosted by Amelia McGee & Evangelist Kajsa Cole.
Sunday, Sept. 8
• 11 a.m.-5 p.m. - Come to The MAX and celebrate Grandparent’s Day. Free refreshments, games, family fun, and more. Bingo games at 1 and 3 p.m. Discounted museum admission: Tickets are $8 Adults plus Youth/Kids 5 and under plus members are free.
Monday, Sept. 9
• 11 a.m. - Adult Dominoes and Donuts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - First Responders “Thank You” at The MAX. The MAX is giving two complimentary admission passes to all Mississippi first responders, Sept. 10-13. ID required. FMI: 601-581-1550.
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Patriotic Turtle Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - Anderson Regional Health System will sponsor an RN Job Fair - HR Department - Hollingsworth Building, 2nd floor - North Campus. Offers made on-site for full-time, part-time and PRN positions. FMI: andersonregional.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) DIY Photo Pillow Cover at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5:30 p.m. - 3rd Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb benefiting all local first responders at the City of Meridian Parking Garage. Benefit fund held by Community Foundation of East Mississippi. Cost $25. Preregister at Time2Run.net or register at the event before 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Wood Leaf at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Saturday, Sept. 14
• 10 a.m.-6 p.m. - The annual Golden Triangle Comic-Con celebrating comic, geek, and pop culture returns to a new location at East Mississippi Community College’s Communiversity, located at 7003 S. Frontage Rd. General admission is $12 for children ages 7-12 and $20 for those 13 and older. Admission for students, first responders, and the military is $15 with ID. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gtcomiccon.com and will also be available at the door.
Sunday, Sept. 15
• Noon-5 p.m. - The annual Golden Triangle Comic-Con celebrating comic, geek, and pop culture returns to a new location at East Mississippi Community College’s Communiversity, located at 7003 S. Frontage Rd. General admission is $12 for children ages 7-12 and $20 for those 13 and older. Admission for students, first responders, and the military is $15 with ID. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gtcomiccon.com and will also be available at the door.
Monday, Sept. 16
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Mini Bird Bath at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Scarecrow Wreath Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 7 p.m. - The Disabled American Veterans will meet at 4919 19th Ave. for their monthly meeting. Potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. FMI: Contact Ricky Nelson, 601-917-1007.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
• 10 a.m. - Naval Air Station Meridian and the 186th Air Refueling Wing will host its annual POW/MIA ceremony at Meridian’s City Hall, 3rd floor. This year’s speaker will be U.S. Air Force Capt. Bill Robinson. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Meet and greet with refreshments after the ceremony. FMI: 601-679-2602.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) Game Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 19
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Wood Carving at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5:15 p.m. - St. Paul’s Music Series season opens with a gala showcase of Scott McQuaig and the Tomcats. Doors open at 5 p.m., the program begins at 5:15. Refreshments will be provided by the Music Series Committee.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Saturday, Sept. 21
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Caitlin Sollie Powell Benefit Shoot at the Meridian Public Safety and Training Facility. This will be a fun day filled with various shooting events such as unknown distance, heads up Steel Challenge, 3-Gun, Skeet shoot, a tactical battle, and more. Vendors on site and lots of prizes to raffle off. All proceeds will go to Caitlin Sollie Powell to help with her fight against cancer.
Monday, Sept. 23
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Tissue Paper Leaf Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - New Beginnings Adult Day Care and Bedford of Marion will host a free community event at the Meridian Activity Center. The event is a One-Stop-Shop for Caregivers and a Virtual Dementia Tour. The event will have many vendors, door prizes, and refreshments. FMI: 601-483-4061 or 228-219-2504.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) STEM: Series & Parallel Circuit at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 26
• 9 a.m. - Naval Air Station Meridian will host the Bells Across America for Fallen Service members remembrance ceremony. FMI on the even or the Navy Gold Star Program contact, Troy Field at 601-679-2360.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Johnny Appleseed Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 7:30 p.m. - A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff, and Joey Molland at the MSU Riley Center - VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
Saturday, Sept. 28
• 7:40 a.m. - Queen City Race For Life and Street Strut.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Monday, Sept. 30
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Large Shopping Tote at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
