F.Y.I.
• All 82 Circuit Clerks will be open this Saturday, from 8 a.m.-noon for voter registration to accommodate those unable to go to their courthouse during regular weekday business hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Whereas the deadline was Saturday in years past, it is now the following Monday. Also, for any voter registration forms mailed in, the Monday postmark of Oct. 7 is acceptable.
• Queen City Fair Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2019 at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center. Gate Admission $7 - Parking $2 - Kids 5 and under free.
• The Veterans food pantry is still open to all honorably discharged veterans and widows of veterans at the DAV Bldg. 19th St. Open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. POC Patti Lindner at 601-485-1813.
• The Multi-County Community Service Agency, Inc. provides transportation to Fresenius Dialysis on Highway 39 in Meridian and transportation to MIDD on College Dr. in Meridian, Monday-Saturday from 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. FMI: Please contact Delphine Gaines, Transportation Coordinator, at 601-934-1911 Cell; 601-485-1214 Office; or 601-483-4838 Leave a message.
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, 1-800-273-8255. Additional resources to utilize: Trevor Lifeline, the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth is, 1-866-488-7386 - For U.S. Military Veterans, call 1-800-273-8255, press 1 to speak with the Veterans Crisis Line.
• Eden Foundation, an outreach to the community. The crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day 601-453-4946.
• Lauderdale County Veteran Service Office at 1827 23rd Ave. is open from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday. Call for an appointment. Walk-ins welcome. FMI: Jesse Barnett 601-482-9811.
• Lunch Bunch AA meets at Firehouse, 3753 19th Street Monday-Saturday, 12:15-12:45 p.m.
• VFW Post 79 - Monthly Post members meetings are every 2nd Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. along with the VFW Auxiliary. We want to announce that we do rent our facility for weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, etc. Rental fees: $250 plus $45 clean up fee for main hall and $75 plus $45 clean up fee for Auxiliary room. We also have a large outdoor area with a covered grilling gazebo with wood-burning grills. FMI: Michael Alexander Commander at Post, 601-485-4042, or cell, 601-604-1496 and David Davis Adjutant/Quartermaster at Post, 601-485-4042 or cell, 601-604-0027.
• Happy Hour AA meets at Firehouse daily from 5:30-6:30, 3753 19th Street.
• The Big Book Group of A.A. meets at the Firehouse, 3753 19th St., Meridian. Monday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Open Discussion - Sunday, 7 p.m., Open Speaker meeting - The third Sunday is Birthday night.
• Quitman Serenity AA meets Tuesday/Thursday 7-8 p.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at 205 Kirkland Drive.
Weekly:
Monday
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.
• Noon-1 p.m. - The Diabetes Prayer and Support Group meets the second Monday of every month in the private dining room hospital cafeteria at Rush Foundation Hospital. Bring your lunch. FMI: Contact Debbie Lane RN at 601-703-9681. debbie.lane@rushhealth.com.
• Noon - The Meridian First Ladies Civitan Club meets every second and fourth Monday of each month at noon in the Rush Hospital Private Dining Room on the third floor.
• 12:15 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 5:30-8 p.m. - Civil Air Patrol MS 102 Composite Squadron at Key Field ANG Base. FMI: georgetpurvis@gmail.com.
• 6 p.m. - VFW Post 12124 meets at Life Baptist Church, 3000 State Blvd. Meridian every 2nd Monday. We are seeking new members. If you served in a theater of conflict, we invite you to join our post as brothers and sisters of America. FMI: Contact Marty McCann (Post 12124 Commander) 601-527-3523.
• 6 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Democratic Party meets on the first Monday of each month through July at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Annex. FMI: 601-880-9591.
• 6:30-8 p.m., Monday, Celebrate Recovery group meets at NorthPark Church, 7770 Highway 39 North. FMI: 601-482-1322.
Tuesday
• Noon - Meridian Civitan Club meets in the Rush Hospital Private Dining Room. (except every fifth Tuesday), FMI: 601-938-6409.
• Noon - Meridian Exchange Club meets at Red Lobster. FMI: 601-479-3954.
• Noon - Meridian Downtown Optimist Club meets at Western Sizzlin’. FMI: 601-693-2336.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• Noon-1 p.m., Tuesdays, Refuge Christian Recovery, a meeting for women whose loved ones suffer from alcohol and drugs, meets at First Presbyterian Church, Founders Room, 905 23rd Ave. FMI: Charlie 601-917-6277.
• 5-6:30 p.m. - NAMI Meridian would like to invite any adult diagnosed with a mental illness to join the Connection Support Group at the Wesley House Community Center, 1520 8th Ave. NAMI stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness and is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and supporting those living with mental illness and their families. A Family Support Group meets the second Tuesday of each month at the same time and place. FMI: Call 601-917-1474 or 601-527-3734. NAMI Meridian Affiliate’s email address is namimeridian@gmail.com and the mailing address is PO Box 8563, Meridian, MS 39303.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Stroke Support Group Meeting Anderson South Cafeteria. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month except in Nov. and Dec. FMI: Call Tom Maynor at 601-703-5477.
• 5:30 p.m. Rotary Club of East Mississippi – Meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month at The Daily Grind.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting for caregivers. The group meets the 4th Tuesday of the month in the cafeteria at Anderson South. FMI: 601-483-9546.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday, Al-Anon meetings at Firehouse, 3753 19th St.
• 6:30 p.m., 3rd Tuesday of the month, Disabled American Veterans Ch. 56 meets at 4101 19th St. Food pantry available 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. FMI: Commander Dan Ward 601-485-1813.
Thursday
• 11:30 a.m. - Meridian Lions Club meets at Rush Hospital Cafeteria. FMI: 662-693-1103.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 6 p.m. - Thursday Vino and Van Gogh meet at the Meridian Museum of Art. FMI: 601-693-1501.
• 5:30 p.m., 2nd Thursday of the month, American Legion Post 257 meets at Temple Theater Ballroom. Fellowship followed by a meeting of both the Legion and Auxiliary. FMI: David Sloan 601-481-3949.
Friday
• 8 p.m.-midnight - Longino Center Dance, Pecan Ave. behind Longino Fire Department in Philadelphia, open every Friday/Saturday night from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Admission $8. Live music, free cokes/water, family atmosphere. FMI: Sam 601-728-0313.
Saturday
• 11 a.m. - VFW Post 12124 - Monthly meetings are every 2nd Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Life Baptist Church, 3000 State Blvd. Meridian. We are seeking new members. If you served in a theater of conflict, we invite you to join our post as brothers and sisters of America, who support each other and the community as we share in the camaraderie forged by having served in a U.S. Theater of Combat. FMI: Contact Marty McCann (Post 12124 Commander) 601-527-3523 or Ricky Nelson, 601-917-1007.
Daily:
Saturday, Oct. 5
• 7 a.m. - St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Yard Sale, 1914 18th Ave., Meridian.
• 8 a.m.-1 p.m. - Plant Sale at Earth’s Bounty by East MS Master Gardeners. Fall is the best time for planting to allow roots to establish over the winter months to produce beautiful flowering shrubs and perennials in the Spring. FMI: 601-485-8096.
• 9-11 a.m. - Grow Anything in Anything plus Plant Swap at The MAX. Free with museum admission. Web registration required. Join MPB Felder Rushing of the Gestalt Gardener for his presentation on wacky container gardens, and participate in a mini plant swap. FMI: 601-581-1550.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Mississippi Day: Military Tribute at The MAX with a Military-themed scavenger hunt. Discount admission: $5 adults/$1 youth-6-17/kids 5 and under free. FMI: 601-581-1550.
• 10:15 a.m. - St. Joseph Catholic Church’s 38th Annual October Festival, Blessing of the Animals with Parish Priest, Father Augustine.
• 11 a.m. - St. Joseph Catholic Church’s 38th Annual October Festival, 1914 18th Ave., Meridian in the East End Community. FMI and to purchase tickets. 601-693-1321.
• 11 a.m. - Children’s Magic Shows presented by Hamasa Shriners, 5516 Dale Dr. Marion, featuring award-winning Magician Dorian LaChance.
• 1:30-3 p.m. - Multiple Sclerosis Support Group in the Morgan Dining Room at Anderson Regional Medical Center. FMI: 601-917-8186.
• 4 p.m. - Queen City Fair at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center. Gate admission $7, Parking $2, Kids 5 and under are free.
• 7 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Sunday, Oct. 6
• 2 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Monday, Oct. 7
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 4 p.m. - Community Grief Support Group Meeting at the Kirkland Activity Center on the first Monday of each month at 4 p.m with Rev. Pam Randall, the pastor at Quitman First United Methodist Church. The meetings are open to the public and the services are free. The Kirkland Activity Center is the brick house on the corner by the church - 203 East Franklin St. FMI: Contact the church office at 601-776-2637.
• 7 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. - The MAX Bus Tour in Jackson with a visit to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum or the Museum of Mississippi History, lunch at the Old Capitol Inn, and a tour of Pearl River Glass Studio. Limited seating available. 18 and over. Registration required by Oct. 1. $45 members/$55 non-members. FMI: 601-581-1550.
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. - Multi-County Community Service Agency will have a Health Fair at the Old Mt. Barton Building, 2900 Saint Paul St., Meridian. Free screenings, information, and refreshments will be provided. FMI: Contact Teresa Grice or Sabrina Wilson, 601-483-4838.
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Welcome Fall Sign Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• Noon - Michael Grace, Democratic candidate for District Attorney will be the speaker for Meridian Civitan Club’s meeting at Rush Hospital Cafeteria.
• 6 p.m. - East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public. The FRF will be held at the Union Public Library.
• 7 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
• 8 a.m. - Active Shooter Presentation at Bonita Lakes Mall, in The Meeting Place located outside of Belk. The presentation is free and open to the public. Please use the main entrance of the Mall beside Sports Addition. FMI: Contact Debby Delshad, 601-480-6100.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Game Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 10
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Fire Department Sun Catcher at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
•5-9 p.m. - Earth’s Bounty/The MAX night market - Live music by duo Wayward Jones; beer and wine; a farm to table experience; and artists, artisans, farm vendors, and food trucks selling their wares. A signature fall cocktail by Cathead Vodka will be available for purchase. Free and open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 11
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
Saturday, Oct. 12
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is putting on its 2019 Mind Matters event, “Fun Time With Superheroes,” at Bonita Lakes Park (by the big playground.) Kids from 1-100 are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero and have a great time with games, prizes, face painting, music, and free food. FMI: Contact Jill Walsh, 601-917-1474.
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
• 1 p.m. - The Porterville Consolidated School Reunion Committee will have its meeting at the old Porterville Community Center, Porterville. Everyone who attended the old school are asked to attend as we begin to prepare for next year’s reunion. FMI: 662-476-5768.
Monday, Oct. 14
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Ceramic Pumpkin Bowl at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Child Health Day: Happy Smiles at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 3-7 p.m. - Meridian Public School District is hosting its annual Parent University at Bonita Lakes Mall near Belk. The event will feature informative sessions on financial literacy, fitness and well being, community resources and more.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Candy Corn Bracelet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 17
• 9:30 a.m. - The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favorites at the MSU Riley Center. School Show Times - 9:30 a.m. and noon. Grades Pre-K-2. FMI: Box Office, 601-696-2200.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch in the courtyard at The MAX with Meridian’s own Daniel Houze - a singer, songwriter, and acoustic guitar player who grew up loving southern gospel and country music. Bring your lunch and a friend or two. Free and open to the public.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Owl at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Ideas on Tap: The Future of Public Education in Meridian at The MAX - addressing public education in Meridian with local school district superintendents John-Mark Cain from Lauderdale and Amy Carter from Meridian. Light refreshments, cash bar. Free and open to the public.
• 6-9 p.m. - The 5th annual Buds & Burgers will be in Singing Brakeman Park in downtown Meridian. The event will feature live music from Timmy Segars, as well as a kid's area, with beer and soft drinks available for sale. Admission for the event is $10 per person and can be purchased online in advance at www.mitchelldistributing.com for a discounted price. FMI: contact Anna Grace Tanner at annagrace@mitchellcompanies.com. or the Mitchell Distributing office at 601-482-6161.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Special guest will be Country Music Radio DJ from Australia, Norman (Tubby) Dyer. Get ready for some down under country music singing and guitar playing. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-616-5039 or Leola Jones, 601-616-4805.
• 6:30 p.m. - Kemper County Forestry Association will meet at the MSU Extension Office/Ruby Rankin Farmer’s Market Bldg., 587 Old Scooba Rd., DeKalb. Representatives from Mississippi Forestry Association and the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service will be featured, speakers. Please call 601-743-2837 by 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14, with the number attending. A meal will be served.
Saturday, Oct. 19
• 8 a.m. - 2019 5K and 1M Mini-Pumpkin Run at Bonita Lakes. Mini- Pumpkin run starts at 8 a.m. with the Pumpkin Run starting at 8:30 a.m. Register online at www.stategamesofms.org or register on-site starting at 7 a.m. Prizes will be given for the best costume.
Monday, Oct. 21
• 11 a.m. - Adult Magnetic Organizers Cookie Sheet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Candy Corn Face Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adult (7th-12th Grade) STEM Red Solo Cup Challenge at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 24
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Color Your Own Pumpkins at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6:30 p.m. - Octoberfest 2019 at The Meridian Little Theatre.
• 6:30-9:30 p.m. - Charley Pride Film Screening at The MAX. After the screening, there will be a Q&A session with filmmaker Barb Hall and musician Marty Stuart.
Saturday, Oct. 26
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - “Bluegrass in the Park” at Clarkco State Park. A first-time event with Tyler Carroll and Pineridge of Quitman; The Blue Grass Cartel of Meridian, The Long Creek Band of Quitman, Winky Hicks Band of Butler, Ala., and the Pilgrims of Philadelphia providing the entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs. Concessions will be available. Admission to attend will be $6 per car up to four people, then 50 cents for each additional person. A raffle is available to win a park bench. Raffle tickets are $2 each or six tickets for $5. FMI: 601-776-6527.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some blue grass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
• 7:30 p.m. - Straight No Chaser “The Open Bar Tour.” at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
Monday, Oct. 28
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Goofy Fac Pumpkin Magnet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 5:30 p.m. - East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public. The FRF will be held at the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Halloween Luminaries at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 31
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Halloween Tote Bags at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Friday, Nov. 1
• 10 a.m. - Multi County Community Service Agency, Inc., its Board of Directors, and the Lauderdale County Foster Grandparent Program Staff, and Volunteers, invite you to its Veterans Brunch - Theme: “Honoring All Who Served” with guest speaker Retired Army Col. Jennifer Riley-Collins, at the Mt. Barton School Bldg., 2900 Saint Paul St. RSVP by Oct. 25, by calling 601-483-4838. Limited seating.
Saturday, Nov. 9
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Holiday Gift Bazaar at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4223 Poplar Springs Dr. FMI: 60-485-4105.
• 7:30 p.m. - Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets from $35 to $100. Visit www.msurileycenter.com for tickets or call the Box Office, 601-696-2200.
Monday, Nov. 11
• 10:30 a.m. - Veterans Day Ceremony at Doughboy Monument, 23rd Ave.-6th St. FMI: Van McCarty, 601-483-6984.
• Noon - Luncheon for Veterans at VFW Post 79, 5614 Old Hwy. 80 West. FMI: Ann Murphy, 601-693-5382.
• 3 p.m. - Veterans Day Parade, downtown Meridian, begins at 9th St.-25th Ave. FMI: Leroy Morse, 601-693-4422.
Thursday, Nov. 14
• 7:30 p.m. - Norman Foote at the MSU Riley Center. With his guitar, his songs, and his goofy props and puppets, Norman Foote charms adults and inspires kids to fits of giggles. VIP $35, A $25, B $20, Family Pass $45. 601-696-2200.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• 7:30 p.m. - An Acoustic Evening With John Hiatt at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
