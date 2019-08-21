Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
F.Y.I.
• Meridian High School Class of 1974 is having its 45th reunion the weekend of Sept. 27-28. It is homecoming weekend for Meridian High, so we will have activities Friday and Saturday night. Check our Facebook page for registration cost and details, Meridian Wildcats Class of ’74, or contact Jack Coleman, 601-297-7186.
• Boiled Peanuts - Cajun and Plain Salted, Aug. 29-31, at the Hamasa P-Nut, Shed at 5516 Dale Dr. in Marion. $8 for 3 pounds. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Pre-order at 601-693-1361 or email hamasashriners@comcast.net.
• The veterans food pantry is still open to all honorably discharged veterans and widows of veterans at the DAV Bldg. 4101 19th St. Open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. POC Patti Lindner at 601-485-1813.
• The Multi-County Community Service Agency, Inc. provides transportation to Fresenius Dialysis on Highway 39 in Meridian and transportation to MIDD on College Dr. in Meridian, Monday-Saturday from 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. FMI: Please contact Delphine Gaines, Transportation Coordinator, at 601-934-1911 Cell; 601-485-1214 Office; or 601-483-4838 Leave a message.
• Eden Foundation, an outreach to the community. The crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day 601-453-4946.
• Lauderdale County Veteran Service Office at 1827 23rd Ave. is open from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday. Call for appointment. Walk-ins welcome. FMI: Jesse Barnett 601-482-9811.
• Lunch Bunch AA meets at Firehouse, 3753 19th Street Monday-Saturday, 12:15-12:45 p.m.
• VFW Post 79 - Monthly Post members meetings are every 2nd Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. along with the VFW Auxiliary. We want to announce that we do rent our facility for wedding’s, birthday parties, anniversaries, etc. Rental fees: $250 plus $45 clean up fee for main hall and $75 plus $45 clean up fee for Auxiliary room. We also have a large outdoor area with a covered grilling gazebo with wood burning grills. FMI: Michael Alexander Commander at Post, 601-485-4042, or cell, 601-604-1496 and David Davis Adjutant/Quartermaster at Post, 601-485-4042 or cell, 601-604-0027.
• Happy Hour AA meets at Firehouse daily from 5:30-6:30, 3753 19th Street.
• Big Book AA meets at Alliance, 5000 Highway 39 North Sunday-Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Friday/Sunday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., and Friday/Saturday from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
• Quitman Serenity AA meets Tuesday/Thursday 7-8 p.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at 205 Kirkland Drive.
Weekly:
Monday
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for the patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.
• Noon-1 p.m. - The Diabetes Prayer and Support Group meets the second Monday of every month in the private dining room hospital cafeteria at Rush Foundation Hospital. Bring your lunch. FMI: Contact Debbie Lane RN at 601-703-9681. debbie.lane@rushhealth.com.
• Noon - The Meridian First Ladies Civitan Club meets every second and fourth Monday of each month at noon in the Rush Hospital Private Dining Room on the third floor.
• 12:15 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 5:30-8 p.m. - Civil Air Patrol MS 102 Composite Squadron at Key Field ANG Base. FMI: georgetpurvis@gmail.com.
• 6 p.m. - VFW Post 12124 meets at Life Baptist Church, 3000 State Blvd. Meridian every 2nd Monday. We are seeking new members. If you served in a theater of conflict, we invite you to join our post as brothers and sisters of America. FMI: Contact Marty McCann (Post 12124 Commander) 601-527-3523.
• 6 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Democratic Party meets on the first Monday of each month through July at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Annex. FMI: 601-880-9591.
• 6:30-8 p.m., Monday, Celebrate Recovery group meets at NorthPark Church, 7770 Highway 39 North. FMI: 601-482-1322.
Tuesday
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Civitan Club meets in the Rush Hospital Private Dining Room. (except every fifth Tuesday), FMI: 601-938-6409.
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Exchange Club meets at Red Lobster. FMI: 601-479-3954.
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Downtown Optimist Club meets at Western Sizzlin’. FMI: 601-693-2336.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 12-1 p.m., Tuesdays, Refuge Christian Recovery, a meeting for women whose loved ones suffer from alcohol and drugs, meets at First Presbyterian Church, Founders Room, 905 23rd Ave. FMI: Charlie 601-917-6277.
• 5-6:30 p.m. - NAMI Meridian would like to invite any adult diagnosed with a mental illness to join the Connection Support Group at the Wesley House Community Center, 1520 8th Ave. NAMI stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness and is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and supporting those living with mental illness and their families. A Family Support Group meets the second Tuesday of each month at the same time and place. FMI: Call 601-917-1474 or 601-527-3734. NAMI Meridian Affiliate’s email address is namimeridian@gmail.com and mailing address is PO Box 8563, Meridian, MS 39303.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Stroke Support Group Meeting Anderson South Cafeteria. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month except in Nov. and Dec. FMI: Call Tom Maynor at 601-703-5477.
• 5:30 p.m. Rotary Club of East Mississippi – Meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month at The Daily Grind.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting for caregivers. The group meets the 4th Tuesday of the month in the cafeteria at Anderson South. FMI: 601-483-9546.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday, Al-Anon meetings at Firehouse, 3753 19th St.
• 6:30 p.m., 3rd Tuesday of the month, Disabled American Veterans Ch. 56 meets at 4101 19th St. Food pantry available 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. FMI: Commander Dan Ward 601-485-1813.
Thursday
• 11:30 a.m. - Meridian Lions Club meets at Rush Hospital Cafeteria. FMI: 662-693-1103.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 6 p.m. - Thursday Vino and Van Gogh meet at the Meridian Museum of Art. FMI: 601-693-1501.
• 5:30 p.m., 2nd Thursday of the month, American Legion Post 257 meets at Temple Theater Ballroom. Fellowship followed by a meeting of both the Legion and Auxiliary. FMI: David Sloan 601-481-3949.
Friday
• Longino Center Dance, Pecan Ave. behind Longino Fire Department in Philadelphia, open every Friday/Saturday night from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Admission $8. Live music, free cokes/water, family atmosphere. FMI: Sam 601-728-0313.
Daily:
Thursday, Aug. 22
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Lego Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6-8 p.m. - MAXSpeaks: Remembering North Mississippi, Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, 2155 Front St., Meridian. Glimpse into the past with photographer and filmmaker Michael Ford. His interviews, still photographs, and videos are included in his award-winning documentary film Homeplace (1975) and newly published book North Mississippi Homeplace (2019). Several photographs will be on display, and Ford will tell stories of his time in Mississippi as blacksmith apprentice, making molasses, playing fife-and-drum music with Otha Turner, and more. Blues musician Mark “Muleman” Massey will perform. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments provided.
• 6-9 p.m. - 10th annual Sporting Clays for Character at the Hamasa Temple Shrine, 5516 Dale Dr., in Marion. Dress casual - dinner and spirits by Pretty Presentations. Live and silent auction (all sponsors, shooters, spouses/guests invited. FMI: Call Ken Kercheval, 601-693-6757 or Ken.Kercheval@scouting.org.
Friday, Aug. 23
• 8 a.m. - Care Lodge and Alliance Health Center present Care Lodge 25th Annual Conference “Building Resilience in Children & Those Who Champion Their Success” featuring Keynote Speaker Dave Pelzer at the MSU Riley Center. Conference fee: $75, Register by Monday, Aug. 12. To register: Call or email Cindy Dyess, 601-581-9918 or cindy.dyess@uhsinc.com.
• 7:30 p.m. - MSU Riley Center’s 2019 Spring/Summer Performing Arts Series presents Lonestar. Tickets on sale at the MSU Riley Center Box Office, 601-696-2200 and on the website, www.msurileycenter.com. $64, $58.
Saturday, Aug. 24
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Rescue pet animal adoption event, TSC Tractor Supply, 2110 Highway 19 N, Meridian, 601-693-8144. Featuring: Lauderdale County Animal Control, giveaways.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Monday, Aug. 26
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for the patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.•
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Mini Pallet Coaster at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Memory Cards at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Leaf Shaped Wind Chimes at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 29
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Canvas Drawstring Bags at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Heart Mosaic at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) Butterfly Sand Art at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 5
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Grandparent Picture Frame at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Building, 814-45th Ave. We are asking all alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties to attend as we prepare for the fiscal year events. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Friday, Sept. 6
• 2 p.m. - The East Central MS Retired Educators will have its Sept. meeting at the Meridian Senior Citizens Center. Members and interested educators should arrive for social at 1:30 p.m. with the meeting at 2 p.m. ECMREA are to bring school supplies to donate to the B&G Club and to make reservations for our Fall trip to the Jackson Museums. Guest speaker will be Lauderdale County School District School Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain. FMI: 601-604-2933.
Monday, Sept. 9
• 11 a.m. - Adult Dominoes and Donuts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Patriotic Turtle Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) DIY Photo Pillow Cover at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 12
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Wood Leaf at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Monday, Sept. 16
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Mini Bird Bath at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Scarecrow Wreath Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) Game Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 19
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Wood Carving at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Caitlin Sollie Powell Benefit Shoot at the Meridian Public Safety and Training Facility. This will be a fun day filled with various shooting events such as unknown distance, heads up Steel Challenge, 3-Gun, Skeet shoot, a tactical battle, and more. Vendors on site and lots of prizes to raffle off. All proceeds will go to Caitlin Sollie Powell to help with her fight against cancer.
Monday, Sept. 23
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Tissue Paper Leaf Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - New Beginnings Adult Day Care and Bedford of Marion will host a free community event at the Meridian Activity Center. The event is a One-Stop-Shop for Caregivers and a Virtual Dementia Tour. The event will have many vendors, door prizes, and refreshments. FMI: 601-483-4061 or 228-219-2504.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) STEM: Series & Parallel Circuit at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 26
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Johnny Appleseed Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 7:30 p.m. - A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff, and Joey Molland at the MSU Riley Center - VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
Sept. 30
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Large Shopping Tote at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
