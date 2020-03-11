Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
F.Y.I.
• The veterans food pantry is still open to all honorably discharged veterans and widows of veterans at the DAV Bldg. 19th St. Open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. POC Patti Lindner at 601-485-1813.
• The Multi-County Community Service Agency, Inc. provides transportation to Fresenius Dialysis on Highway 39 in Meridian and transportation to MIDD on College Dr. in Meridian, Monday-Saturday from 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. FMI: Please contact Delphine Gaines, Transportation Coordinator, at 601-934-1911 Cell; 601-485-1214 Office; or 601-483-4838 Leave a message.
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, 1-800-273-8255. Additional resources to utilize: Trevor Lifeline, the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth is, 1-866-488-7386 - For U.S. Military Veterans, call 1-800-273-8255, press 1 to speak with the Veterans Crisis Line.
• Eden Foundation, an outreach to the community. The crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day 601-453-4946.
• Lauderdale County Veteran Service Office at 1827 23rd Ave. is open from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday. Call for an appointment. Walk-ins welcome. FMI: Jesse Barnett 601-482-9811.
• Lunch Bunch AA meets at Firehouse, 3753 19th Street Monday-Saturday, 12:15-12:45 p.m.
• VFW Post 79 - Monthly Post members meetings are every 2nd Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. along with the VFW Auxiliary. We want to announce that we do rent our facility for weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, etc. Rental fees: $250 plus $45 clean up fee for main hall and $75 plus $45 clean up fee for Auxiliary room. We also have a large outdoor area with a covered grilling gazebo with wood-burning grills. FMI: Michael Alexander Commander at Post, 601-485-4042, or cell, 601-604-1496 and David Davis Adjutant/Quartermaster at Post, 601-485-4042 or cell, 601-604-0027.
• Happy Hour AA meets at Firehouse daily from 5:30-6:30, 3753 19th Street.
• The Big Book Group of A.A. meets at the Firehouse, 3753 19th St., Meridian. Monday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Open Discussion - Sunday, 7 p.m., Open Speaker meeting - The third Sunday is Birthday night.
• Quitman Serenity AA meets Tuesday/Thursday 7-8 p.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at 205 Kirkland Drive.
Weekly:
Monday
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.
• Noon-1 p.m. - The Diabetes Prayer and Support Group meets the second Monday of every month in the private dining room hospital cafeteria at Rush Foundation Hospital. Bring your lunch. FMI: Contact Debbie Lane RN at 601-703-9681. debbie.lane@rushhealth.com.
• Noon - The Meridian First Ladies Civitan Club meets every second and fourth Monday of each month at noon in the Anderson’s Hospital Cafeteria meeting room.
• 12:15 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 5:30-8 p.m. - Civil Air Patrol MS 102 Composite Squadron at Key Field ANG Base. FMI: georgetpurvis@gmail.com.
• 6 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Democratic Party meets on the first Monday of each month through July at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Annex. FMI: 601-880-9591.
• 6:30-8 p.m., Monday, Celebrate Recovery group meets at NorthPark Church, 7770 Highway 39 North. FMI: 601-482-1322.
Tuesday
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Exchange Club meets at Red Lobster. FMI: 601-479-3954.
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Downtown Optimist Club meets at Western Sizzlin’. FMI: 601-693-2336.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 12-1 p.m., Tuesdays, Refuge Christian Recovery, a meeting for women whose loved ones suffer from alcohol and drugs, meets at First Presbyterian Church, Founders Room, 905 23rd Ave. FMI: Charlie 601-917-6277.
• 5-6:30 p.m. - NAMI Meridian would like to invite any adult diagnosed with a mental illness to join the Connection Support Group at the Wesley House Community Center, 1520 8th Ave. NAMI stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness and is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and supporting those living with mental illness and their families. A Family Support Group meets the second Tuesday of each month at the same time and place. FMI: Call 601-917-1474 or 601-527-3734. NAMI Meridian Affiliate’s email address is namimeridian@gmail.com and mailing address is PO Box 8563, Meridian, MS 39303.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Stroke Support Group Meeting Anderson South Cafeteria. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month except in Nov. and Dec. FMI: Call Tom Maynor at 601-703-5477.
• 5:30 p.m. Rotary Club of East Mississippi – Meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month at The Daily Grind.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting for caregivers. The group meets the 4th Tuesday of the month in the cafeteria at Anderson South. FMI: 601-483-9546.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Serenity Al-Anon Family Group Meetings for those troubled by someone’s drinking - Tuesdays, Thursdays 3753 19th St., Meridian. AA/Al-Anon 24 hour Hotline, 601-527-6669.
• 7 p.m., 3rd Tuesday of the month, Disabled American Veterans Chapter #56 meets at 4901 19th St. Potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. POC: Ricky Nelson, 601-917-1007.
Thursday
• 11:30 a.m. - Meridian Lions Club meets at Rush Hospital Cafeteria. FMI: 662-693-1103.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Serenity Al-Anon Family Group Meetings for those troubled by someone’s drinking - Tuesdays, Thursdays 3753 19th St., Meridian. AA/Al-Anon 24 hour Hotline, 601-527-6669.
• 6 p.m. - Thursday Vino and Van Gogh meet at the Meridian Museum of Art. FMI: 601-693-1501.
• 5:30 p.m., 2nd Thursday of the month, American Legion Post 257 meets at Temple Theater Ballroom. Fellowship followed by a meeting of both the Legion and Auxiliary. FMI: David Sloan 601-481-3949.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Serenity Al-Anon Family Group Meetings Tuesdays, Thursdays 3753 19th St., Meridian. AA/Al-Anon 24 hour Hotline, 601-527-6669.
• 6 p.m. - VFW Post 79 meets every second Thursday of the month at the Stephenson Delauncey Bldg. on Old Hwy. 80W in Meridian. Saturday night dance takes place from 6-11 p.m. with Whiskey River Band performing. FMI: Call Michael Alexander, 601-604-1496 or David Davis, 601-604-0027, 601-429-5179.
Friday
• 8 p.m.-midnight - Longino Center Dance, Pecan Ave. behind Longino Fire Department in Philadelphia, open every Friday/Saturday night from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Admission $8. Live music, free cokes/water, family atmosphere. FMI: Sam 601-728-0313.
Saturday
• 11 a.m. - VFW Post 12124 - Monthly meetings are every 2nd Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Life Baptist Church, 3000 State Blvd. Meridian. We are seeking new members. If you served in a theater of conflict, we invite you to join our post as brothers and sisters of America, who support each other and the community as we share in the camaraderie forged by having served in a U.S. Theater of Combat. FMI: Contact Marty McCann (Post 12124 Commander) 601-527-3523 or Ricky Nelson, 601-917-1007.
Daily:
Thursday, March 12
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6 p.m. - Marshall’s Mississippi: A dynamic roadshow featuring live interviews, interactive illustrations and intimate discourse from Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey at The MAX. Tickets by Eventbrite. General admission $15.
• 7-10 p.m. - C & M Carnival at Bonita Lakes Mall - Main Entrance. 601-693-3433 ext. 222.
Friday, March 13
• 1 p.m. - Beginner Bridge Lessons will be offered at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: Call Tommie Prichard, 601-679-8466.
• 7-10 p.m. - C & M Carnival at Bonita Lakes Mall - Main Entrance. 601-693-3433 ext. 222.
Saturday, March 14
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Annual Benefit Auction Fundraiser at Louin Volunteer Fire Department, Louin. Grilled chicken plates $5, $1 raffle tickets on La-Z-Boy chair and two halves of a processed pig, silent auction and bake sale.
• 7-10 p.m. - C & M Carnival at Bonita Lakes Mall - Main Entrance. 601-693-3433 ext. 222.
Monday, March 16
• 11 a.m. - Adult Crafts St. Patrick’s Day Bracelet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, March 17
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 5-7:30 p.m. - St. Paddy’s Day at The MAX. 601-938-9126.
• 5:30 p.m. - Stroke Support Group Meeting at Anderson South Cafeteria. FMI: Call Tom Maynor, 601-703-5477.
Wednesday, March 18
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Crafts: DIY Bird Bath at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, March 19
• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Alliance Health Center and Rush Health Systems Spring Conference at the MSU Meridian Branch in the Kahlmus Auditorium, 1000 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. 601-483-6211.
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert: Cole Hill at The MAX.
• Noon - The Women’s Alliance of Meridian (WAM) will Take a Tour of BWI. This is a brown bag event. BWI is located at 5215 Fairgrounds Dr. in Marion. If you would like to attend please RSVP to cholladay@embdc.org or call 601-693-1306.
• 4:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 2:30 p.m.
• 7:30 p.m. - An Evening with Bruce Hornsby at the MSU Riley Center. www.msurileycenter.com or 601-696-2200.
Saturday, March 21
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Third annual Allie Cat Run and Festival at City Hall Lawn. 5K Run, 2-mile Run/Walk, Kids Fun Run. Tickets time2run.raceentry.com.
Monday, March 23
• 10 a.m. - Joint Camp at Anderson Regional Medical Center - North Auditorium. Lunch is provided for patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924
• 11 a.m. - Adults Crafts Pick-a-Craft Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 6-8 p.m. - Newborn Care Class in the Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center. FMI: 601-553-6123.
• 6-8 p.m. - Big Brother, Big Sister in the Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center. FMI: 601-553-6123.
Tuesday, March 24
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time/Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 2-3 p.m. - Diabetes Support Group will meet at Anderson Regional Medical Center - North Auditorium. FMI: 601-553-6399.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting at Anderson South Cafeteria. FMI: 601-703-5477.
Wednesday, March 25
• 9:30-11 a.m. - East Central Community College in Decatur will hold its 18th annual Business, Education, and Healthcare Expo in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on campus. The public is invited to attend and there is no charge for admission. FMI: Contact Wayne Eason, director of Career & Technical Education, at weason@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6210.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Crafts DIY Pillow Covers at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, March 26
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 6:30 p.m. - Kemper County Forestry Association Spring meeting at the MSU/Ruby Rankin Farmers Market Bldg. DeKalb. Speaker Dr. John B. Auel, Mississippi Tree Farm Administrator. FMI: Call 601-743-2837 if you plan to attend. Dinner will be served.
Saturday, March 28
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. - 7th Annual Martin Day, including a 5k race, car show, raffles, bounce house, fried and bar-b-que chicken. 11677 Newton County Martin Rd., Collinsville. Hosted by Martin Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Loose Caboose Arts & Crafts Festival downtown Newton.
• 10 a.m. - The American Legion Post in Decatur will have its first Poker Run Fundraiser to benefit Veterans. There will be prizes, door prizes, food and drinks and a 50/50 drawing. FMI: Contact “Lambchop” at 601-627-9262 or email kc5aws@aol.com.
• 10 a.m.-9 p.m. - The Easter Bunny arrives at Bonita Lakes Mall.
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Touch a Truck at Bonita Lakes Mall.
• 1 p.m. - The Porterville Consolidated School Reunion Committee will have its meeting at the Porterville Community Male Choir Community Center, Old Rock Rd., Porterville. All school alumni are asked to attend. FMI: 662-476-5768.
• 5-9 p.m. - Sipp & Savor - Annual Food & Drink Experience at The MAX. Sample chef-curated foods freshly prepared with Mississippi sourced ingredients by award-winning chefs from across the state. Tickets sales.msarts.org or FMI: call 601-581-1550.
Monday, March 30
• 11 a.m. - Adults Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, March 31
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time/Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 2
6 p.m. - Symphony Doo-Dah at the MSU Riley Center. Come enjoy the parade of loveable characters hosting our very own instrument zoo and face painting prior to the concert. Adults/$25, Military/$20, Students/$10.601-693-2224.
Friday, April 3
• 8:30 a.m. - The Gestalt Gardener + Friends Live at The MAX.
• 6 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its annual banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center, 915 MS19, Meridian with guest speaker Mr. Jerry Dean Redmond Jr. Tickets are $30 for the event. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Saturday, April 4
• 9 a.m. - 18th Annual Threefoot Arts Festival at Meridian’s City Hall lawn. Juried Arts show - Earth’s Bounty - Great food - Children’s Activities, Arts & Crafts and more. FMI: 601-693-2787.
• 9 a.m. - First Saturday at the MAX: Grow your Own.
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Bunny Patch Easter Egg Hunt at Lazy Acres in Chunky. FMI: 601-655-8264.
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Meridian Maker Faire at the Historic Soule’ Steam Work, 1808 4th St., Meridian. For more information or to register as a Maker: makerfairemeridian.com, or FB makerfairemeridian or makerfairemeridian@comcast.net or 601-693-9905.
Sunday, April 5
• 1-5 p.m. - Meridian Maker Faire at the Historic Soule’ Steam Work, 1808 4th St., Meridian. For more information or to register as a Maker: makerfairemeridian.com, or FB makerfairemeridian or makerfairemeridian@comcast.net or 601-693-9905.
Thursday, April 9
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Grand Opening Celebration of Coburn’s new Meridian location. Serving Jambalaya, and the Coburn’s #34 Nascar race car and 1934 truck will be on display, along with presentations from vendors. Win door prizes. 2103 B St., Meridian.
Friday, April 17
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets www.msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Friday, April 24
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - New Beginnings Adult Day Care Services, Neshoba General Hospital, and Help At Home will sponsor a free community event “Your Health Matters” at the Neshoba County Coliseum. State and local speakers, along with 40 exhibitors will be present. There will also be door prizes. FMI: Call Ruth Sanders, MSN, RN, at 228-219-2504 or 601-656-0340.
• 6 p.m. - Lauderdale County Relay for Life on City Hall Lawn.
Saturday, April 25
• 7 p.m. - The Newsboys United Tour at the Meridian Temple Theater. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Saturday, May 16
7:30 p.m. - Steel Betty with an optional barbecue dinner at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets $15 to $60. 6 p.m. Pre-Show Dinner. $25 advance purchase required. 601-696-2200 for tickets.
Thursday, May 28
• 7:30 p.m. - Fiddlin’ - a story of a place, its people, and their music with film director Julie Simone at the MSU Riley Center. General admission $12, Movie pass for all 4 films $36. 601-696-2200.
