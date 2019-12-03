Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Daily:
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. - Steve Robertson, author of Stark Villains will have a book signing at the Bulldog Shop, located on MSU-Meridian’s Riley Campus, 2214 5th St. FMI: Contact Lisa Sollie, office or cell, 601-917-7973.
• 11:30 a.m. - The monthly meeting of the Central MS Chapter of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) will be held at Ronnie’s Steak House and Grill, 734 Pecan Ave., Philadelphia. All active and retired federal employees and spouses are invited to attend. FMI: 601-416-1053.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adult (6-12th Grade) DIY Snowman Ornament at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 7 p.m. - East Central Community College Gospel Choir will present its annual fall concert in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Decatur campus. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. - East Central Mississippi Trauma Care Symposium at the Meridian Community College Dulaney Center.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Christmas Suncatcher Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 5-6 p.m. - Eudora Welty Cocktail Hour at The MAX.
• 6 p.m. - Newton’s Holiday Christmas Parade “The Magic of Christmas.”
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents A Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presented by the MCC Music Department in the McCain Theater. FMI: 601-484-8678.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 8-10 p.m. - The East Central Community College Astronomy Club will hold a public viewing and information session in observance of worldwide Astronomy Day. The free come-and-go event is open to the public and will be held on the front lawn of the campus on West Broad St. in Decatur. FMI: Contact Greg Holekamp at gholekamp@eccc.edu or 601-635-6262.
Friday, Dec. 6
• 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. - East Central Mississippi Trauma Care Symposium at the Meridian Community College Dulaney Center.
• 1:30 p.m. - The East Ms. Retired Educators Association meeting will be held at the Meridian Activity Center, 3300 32nd Ave. Members and interested retired educators should arrive for the social at 1:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 2 p.m. Members are encouraged to submit payment for the upcoming trip at this meeting. FMI: 601-482-5438.
• 6 p.m. - Christmas Parade in Decatur.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• 9 a.m. - Milk and Cookies with Santa at Bonita Lakes Mall.
• 9 a.m. - “Christmas on the River” in Demopolis, Ala.
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - 10th Annual WhistleStop Marketplace at the Historic Newton Depot, 128 S. Main St., in Newton. FMI: 601-683-2201.
• 10 a.m. - Community Homeownership Fair at the PCG Life Center, 1811 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. One-stop-shop for homeowners and homebuyers. FMI: 662-212-0400 or 601-227-4258.
• 10-11:30 a.m. - Merry Museum Workshop at the Meridian Museum of Art for youths 6-12. There is no fee, but registration is required. Contact Kate Cherry, 601-693-1501.
• 11 a.m. - Shubuta Christmas Parade.
• 5 p.m. - Meridian Christmas Parade “Parade of Toys.”
• 6 p.m. - Enterprise Christmas Parade.
• 6 p.m. - Union Christmas Parade “A Hometown Christmas.”
• 7 p.m. - “Christmas Canon,” The magic of Christmas told through music at the Roxy Theatre in Newton. Free admission - canned food donation appreciated.
• 7 p.m. - Peppermint Pops with the Texas Tenors at the MSU Riley Center. The Meridian Symphony Chorus also joins in the fun! Complete with an audience sing-a-long and cookies with Santa. Adults $45; Military $35; students $15. FMI: 601-693-2224.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 7 p.m. - The Harlem Wizards vs The Quitman Panther Razzle Dazzlers in the Quitman High School Gym. Tickets can be purchased at harlemwizards.com. Tickets for students are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Reserve is $16 and Courtside Plus is $25 and can only be purchased online. Doors open at 6 p.m. FMI: Contact Quitman Jr. High, 601-776-6243.
Sunday, Dec. 8
• 2 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 2 p.m. - “Christmas Canon,” The magic of Christmas told through music at the Roxy Theatre in Newton. Free admission - canned food donation appreciated.
Monday, Dec. 9
• 11 a.m. - Adults Christmas Bell Tree at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Christmas Tree Fun with Colors and Shapes at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adult (6th-12th Grade) DIY Glitter and Star Snowflake Ornament Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Dec. 12
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Rudolph Sand Art Ornament Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Friday, Dec. 13
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Christmas Bazaar at Silva Linings Cheesecakery - 121 N Main St., Newton.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Jingle Bell Bazaar at the Multi-Purpose Bldg. Annex. 99 Westwood Ave., Quitman. No admission fee. FMI: 601-479-6901.
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 5:30 p.m. - Stonewall Christmas Parade.
Sunday, Dec. 15
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 6 p.m. - Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
Monday, Dec. 16
• 11 a.m. - Adults DIY Holiday Day Napkin Ornaments at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Easy Christmas Wreath Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adult (6th-12th Grade) Snowman Charm Pin Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Dec. 19
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade No-Sew Snowman Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy Group meets at 2 p.m.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Friday, Dec. 20
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. - Vitalant Blood Drive at Bonita Lakes Mall at the Meeting Place in the Mall beside Belk.
• 7 p.m. - Home for the Holidays Variety Show at The MAX - Showcasing local talent.
Saturday, Dec. 21
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 1-4 p.m. - Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Delta Nu Zeta Chapter will have a “Taste & Dine” The Zeta Way at the Council of Organizations, 814 45th Ave., Meridian. Dine-in or carryout is available. Please contact a member of our chapter to purchase tickets. Donation $20.
Sunday, Dec. 22
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
Monday, Dec. 23
• 11 a.m. - Adults Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
• 4:30 p.m. - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church presents “O Holy Night” with Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist. Midnight Mass begins at 10:30 p.m. with festive Choral Eucharist and Brass Ensemble. The church is located at 1116 23rd Ave., Meridian.
Sunday, Dec. 29
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
Monday, Dec. 30
• 11 a.m. - Adults DIY Canvas Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.