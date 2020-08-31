Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
• Troubled by someone’s drinking/drug abuse? Al-Anon is here to help. Zoom meetings every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In-person meetings every Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. FMI: 601-604-3215.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
• 6 p.m. - Sept. Paint A Long (PAL) at the Meridian Museum of Art. All art supplies are provided. To be included call - 601-604-2840, $50 each participant.
Saturday, Sept. 5
• 8 a.m.-noon - Earth’s Bounty at Singing Brakeman Park on Front St. Masks are required.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - The MAX Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2020: Honoring the five artists selected for induction: Musicians Tammy Wynette, Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker, and Jerry Lee Lewis and post Margaret Walker.
• 9 a.m. - ACT Preparation Class at Meridian Community College. FMI: 601-482-7445.
Sunday, Sept. 6
• 6:30-7:30 p.m. - Aakeela & The Beats at Dumont Plaza. An hour of gospel and inspirational music. Remember to wear your masks.
Thursday, Sept. 10
• 10 a.m.-noon - Wesley House Monthly Food Bag Distribution - pick up at Druid Hills U.M. Church, 3565 State Blvd., Meridian. You must bring a photo ID and Social Security card. FMI or see if you qualify please contact Wesley House, 601-485-4736.
Thursday, Sept. 17
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert at The MAX with Seth Power from Jackson. Bring your lunch and enjoy an hour of music outdoors in The MAX Courtyard. Attendance limited to 20.
• 5-9 p.m. - The MAX and Earth’s Bounty will have an end-of-summer NightMarket. Stop by the MAX for beer and wine, a farm-to-table experience, artists, artisans, farm vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, music by Seth Power, and more. Masks required for entry. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, Sept. 19
• 7 p.m. - Big Daddy Weave at Northcrest Baptist Church. Originally scheduled for March 26; all previously purchased tickets will be valid.
Saturday, Sept. 26
• 8 a.m. - Wing Dang Doodle Festival in Forest.
Saturday, Oct. 10
• The first Celtic Warrior Challenge at Bonita Lakes Park - a fundraiser for “More Heart than Scars”, which is a non-profit that focuses oil helping handicapped individuals and veterans get active and physically fit. FMI: www.moreheartthanscars.org.
Friday, Nov. 20
• 8 p.m. - Singer, guitarist, and songwriter Marty Stuart to perform at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets go on sale Sept. 1. Call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
