Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Thursday, Feb. 6
• 8-9:30 a.m. MEC Tour at the MSU Riley Center - Building a better, brighter Mississippi. Co-hosted by: EMBDC And Newton Chamber of Commerce. There is no cost to attend this meeting. Pre-registration is required at www.mec.ms or call 601-969-0022.
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - Governor’s Job Fair will be held at the Tommy E. Dulaney Center, 915 Hwy. 19N.
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39N. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. FMI: Leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th grade Crafts: Kite Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Mississippi Valley State University will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg. 814-45th Ave. All the alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties are asked to attend as we continue to prepare for its upcoming banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center. FMI: 602-350-0255.
• 7:30 p.m. - Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group at the MSU Riley Center. 601-696-2200. www.msurileycenter.com.
Saturday, Feb. 8
• 8 a.m.-noon - All 82 counties will be open this Saturday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m.-noon for voter registration. Whereas the deadline always previously fell on a Saturday, the law was changed now to the following Monday. The deadline for this March Primary will be Monday, Feb. 10.
Monday, Feb. 10
• 11 a.m. - Adults Crafts: Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Lauderdale County Soil and Water Conservation District annual Tree Giveaway at the USDA Service Center, 1030 Hwy. 19S (in front of the Agri-Center). FMI: 601-483-4100 ext. 3.
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time: Beary Special Valentine Magnet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Crafts: Red Tote Canvas Bag at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Feb. 13
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts: Valentine Glitter Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Saturday, Feb. 15
• 7 p.m. - Disney’s Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College in the McCain Theatre. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-484-8650.
Sunday, Feb. 16
• 2 p.m. - Disney’s Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College in the McCain Theatre. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-484-8650.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time: George Washington at The Meridian Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 7:30 p.m. - Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana Presents Reflejos Flamencos, at the MSU Riley Center, with an optional dinner featuring tapas from Babalu in Jackson. Tickets $17 to $70. 6 p.m. Pre-Show Dinner. $25 advance purchase required. FMI: Call the MSU Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Crafts: DIY Mardi Gras Bracelet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• 8 a.m. - Active Shooter Presentation at Bonita Lakes Mall at The Meeting Place just outside of Belk. This is a free presentation facilitated by Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 2-6 p.m. - Lauderdale County Unclaimed Property Event in the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors boardroom.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Abe Lincoln Log Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy - 2 p.m.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Friday, Feb. 21
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Saturday, Feb. 22
• 4-10 p.m. - Meridian Mardi Gras at City Hall with the Krewe of Midas parade at 5 p.m., kids activities, Krewe of Barkus parade at 4 p.m., great music, and much more.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Sunday, Feb. 23
• 2 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Monday, Feb. 24
• 11 a.m. - Adult Craft: DIY Wood Tray at the Meridian Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. - The Downtown Optimist Club will have its 73rd Annual Pancake Jubilee at the Temple Theatre Ballroom. Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door. FMI: email contactus@dtoc.org for more information or to have someone contact you about ticket sales.
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time - M is for Mouse at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess 4:30 p.m.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Game Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Feb. 27
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Toilet Tissue Paper Flower Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 28
• 7 p.m. - Tenth Avenue North with special guest Micah Tyler at Northcrest Baptist Church. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Saturday, Feb. 29
• 9 a.m.-noon - MCM-Meridian’s Dr. Seuss Silly Birthday Celebration will be held at the MAX courtyard (2155 Front St., Meridian). This event is free to the public and will integrate hands-on activities for all families to enjoy.
Tuesday, March 3
• 5:15-8 p.m. - East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and Rotary Club of Meridian presents A Night with Harry at the MSU Riley Center. Fundraising Dinner honoring Harry Mayer. Master of Ceremony Sid Salter. Rosters: David White, M.L. Waters, and Johnny Maloney. For tickets call 601-639-1306 or email Shared.Office@EMBDC.org.
Thursday, March 19
• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Alliance Health Center and Rush Health Systems Spring Conference at the MSU Meridian Branch in the Kahlmus Auditorium, 1000 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. 601-483-6211.
• 7:30 p.m. - An Evening with Bruce Hornsby at the MSU Riley Center. www.msurileycenter.com or 601-696-2200.
Saturday, March 21
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Third annual Allie Cat Run and Festival at City Hall Lawn. 5K Run, 2-mile Run/Walk, Kids Fun Run. Tickets time2run.raceentry.com.
Saturday, March 28
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. - 7th Annual Martin Day, including a 5k race, car show, raffles, bounce house, fried and bar-b-que chicken. 11677 Newton County Martin Rd., Collinsville. Hosted by Martin Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
• 5-9 p.m. - Sipp & Savor - Annual Food & Drink Experience at The MAX. Sample chef-curated foods freshly prepared with Mississippi sourced ingredients by award-winning chefs from across the state. Tickets sales.msarts.org or FMI: call 601-581-1550.
Friday, April 17
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets www.msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Friday, April 24
• 6 p.m. - Lauderdale County Relay for Life on City Hall Lawn.
Saturday, April 25
• 7 p.m. - The Newsboys United Tour at the Meridian Temple Theater. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Saturday, May 16
7:30 p.m. - Steel Betty with an optional barbecue dinner at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets $15 to $60. 6 p.m. Pre-Show Dinner. $25 advance purchase required. 601-696-2200 for tickets.
Thursday, May 28
• 7:30 p.m. - Fiddlin’ - a story of a place, its people, and their music with film director Julie Simone at the MSU Riley Center. General admission $12, Movie pass for all 4 films $36. 601-696-2200.
